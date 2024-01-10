Batman: Arkham Knight Miagani Island Riddler Trophies Locations

Miagani Island is located in the southmost region on the map of Batman: Arkham Knight, and contains a total of 38 Riddler Trophies that must be collected as part of Riddler’s Revenge. Some of these are only accessible after reaching a certain point in the main story of the game so it is advised to complete the main story before starting to hunt down all the trophies.

In this guide, you will find the locations of all the trophies on Miagani Island marked along with the precise map coordinates to help you locate and collect them.

Where to find all Riddler Trophies on Miagani Island?

Riddler Trophy #1

Map Coordinates: 3043, 2438

Located on a rooftop near the Sartorico Ignited Ideas building, this trophy requires you to defeat a group of 6 Riddler robots. However, 3 of them, as you will notice have the red color and cannot be attacked. So simply take out the green ones and grapple up to a vantage point around you.

Now throw a Batarang at the question mark on the wall behind the robots. This will turn them, into regular robots with green color and you can smash them to grab the Riddler collectible using the Batclaw.

Riddler Trophy #2

Map Coordinates: 2648, 2713

The next Riddler trophy is located under the Mercy Bridge on the north of Miagani Island. Just glide under the bridge and look for a small room on the west side of the bridge. Walk in and pick up the collectible.

Riddler Trophy #3

Map Cocordinates: 3345, 2705

Head to the Grand Avenue Station north of the Wayne Tower on Miagani Island. Glide onto the overhead train tracks and climb atop the train on the platform. You can now pick up the Riddler trophy placed on the roof of the train.

Riddler Trophy #4

Map Coordinates: 3429, 2597

Head to the south of Miagani Island and look for a neon sign for The Vicki Vale Show northwest of the Wayne Tower. Now glide eastwards and you should be able to see a building with glass windows you can glide through. Head inside the tower through the windows and grab the Riddler trophy from the reception desk inside.

Riddler Trophy #5

Map Coordinates: 2722, 2666

There is a hidden room with a breakable wall near the Gotham Storage Depot to the east of the Mercy Bridge. Use the Batmobile cannon to bust your way in and Use the Voice Synthesizer to manipulate the Riddler Robot to stand near the closed shutter in the room. Sneak up behind him and take him down before using the REC on the generator to move the sliding barrier.

Now hit the question mark switch with a Batarang to respawn the robot and once again use the Voice Synthesizer to make him stand on the pressure pad. This will unlock the caged Riddler trophy and you can just walk over to pick it up.

Riddler Trophy #6

Map Coordinates: 3358, 1829

You must have spotted a cuboid column in front of Riddler’s hideout in the Pinkney Orphanage. This column has 3 anchor points and generators on it which can be played with to bring the Riddler Trophy out.

Attach the Power Winch to the top anchor point and pull before firing a REC charge at the top generator to start the mini-game. Next, attach the Power Winch to the middle anchor point and pull it back till the ball drops.

Now, fire a REC charge on the second generator on the side of the pillar, attach the Power Winch to the bottom anchor point, and pull it back to bring out the trophy in the open. This will allow you to simply approach and pick up the Riddler Collectible.

Riddler Trophy #7

Map Coordinates: 3292, 2261

The next Riddler trophy is located inside an overhead monorail at the east edge of the Bristol area of Miagani Island. If you climb the Vicki Vale billboard you can simply glide into the monorail cabin containing the trophy and pick it up.

Riddler Trophy #8

Map Coordinates: 3116, 2138

Head to the Botanical Gardens in Bristol where you took Poison Ivy in the main story of Batman: Arkham Knight. Grapple up to the first floor and you will find an unguarded Riddler trophy sitting on a rack.

Riddler Trophy #9

Map Coordinates: 2871, 2070

Head to the Elliot Memorial Hospital Near the Penitence Bridge. You will find a Riddler robot standing near a question mark on the underside of the bridge.

Use the Voice Synthesizer to make him stand on the pressure pad on the ground. Now climb the small roof next to it and stand on the second pressure pad yourself, facing the 2 lit-up question marks.

Use the Batmobile Remote to bring the Batmobile onto the other side of the bridge and hit the two question mark buttons there with the Vulcan gun. Then quickly exit the Batmobile remote and Quickfire 2 Batarangs that should hit the 2 question mark buttons in front of you.

Note that you will only have 3.5 seconds to hit the question mark buttons after hitting the first one with your Batmobile. Once you have done all that successfully gab the Riddler trophy on your right.

Riddler Trophy #10

Map Coordinates: 2905, 2440

Near the north side of Miagani Island, look for the Gotham Casino and a breakable wall on the second floor next to it. Shoot it down with your Batmobile cannon and grapple inside. You will find a Riddler collectible inside this room.

Riddler Trophy #11

Map Coordinates: 3242, 2145

Head for the Tower in Bristol that looks like the Eifel Tower. The trophy is inside the elevator maintenance shaft. Simply grapple up and drop through the hole in the roof to pick up the collectible.

Riddler Trophy #12

Map Coordinates: 3260, 1981

Head northeast of the Pinkney Orphanage and you will find a wall with lots of question marks and a Batmobile pressure pad. Park the Batmobile on the pressure pad and wait for the question marks on the wall in front of you to light up.

Shoot the question marks that light up with the Vulcan gun and once all of them have been hit, the trophy caged in the center will be unlocked and can be grabbed using the Batclaw.

Riddler Trophy #13

Map Coordinates: 3062, 2385

Locate the Gotham Herald Building on the north side of Grand Avenue and use the Detective Mode to locate a weak wall on the second floor of this building. Now you can simply glide into the weak wall to break it and head inside the room where you can pick up another Riddler trophy on Miagani Island.

Riddler Trophy #14

Map Coordinates: 3182, 2859 (Trophy), 2887, 2171 (Pressure pad)

On a rooftop corner of Elliot Memorial Hospital near the Penitence Bridge, there is a peculiar pressure pad with a checkered pattern. Stand on the pressure pad and you will get a waypoint and a timer of 40 seconds will begin.

You need to rush to the very highest point of the Cathedral building on the east side of the Island and grab the trophy before the timer runs out. We highly recommend that you make use of the Grapnel Boost as much as possible to reduce your travel time.

Riddler Trophy #15

Map Coordinates: 3283, 2464

Climb the Vicki Vale Billboard and look exactly northwest to find a building with a weak wall in its third level from the top. Use the Detective Mode to identify the weak wall and glide right into it to grab the Riddler trophy inside.

Riddler Trophy #16

Map Coordinates: 3144, 2990

Head to the east side of the Miagani Island and go inside the Cathedral in Grand Avenue. You will find a Riddler trophy on a mausoleum above the overhead bridge.

Riddler Trophy #17

Map Coordinates: 3301, 2585

The next trophy is located on the top of a skyscraper northeast of the Vicki Vale billboard and west of the Grand Avenue Station building. You will need to Glide onto it from a higher building nearby to pick up the trophy.

Riddler Trophy #18

Map Coordinates: 3143, 2958

Head back to the cathedral on Grand Avenue and look for an anchor point at the base of the cathedral and in the corner of the road. Pull the anchor point back using the Power Winch of the Batmobile and climb inside the room.

Next, climb through the floor grating and grab the Riddler Trophy. This will cause a few Riddler robots to spawn in the room but you can simply detach the Power Winch to crush them all.

Riddler Trophy #19

Map Coordinates: 3581, 2823

Grapple up to the second level of the vantage points along the Wayne Tower and climb onto the terrace. On the northeast side of this terrace, go down the stairs from the emergency exit and enter the storage room. You will find another Miagani Island Riddler trophy on a table in this room.

Riddler Trophy #20

Map Coordinates: 2830, 2457

Take the Batmobile to the top level of the Parking near the bank of Gotham on the north side of Miagani Island. Speed up across the ramp using the Afterburner to jump onto the building across.

Now you should be able to see a junction box with an anchor point on the rooftop of the building in front of you. Fire the Power Winch and rev up the engine to charge it up. This will unlock the cage and you can glide over to grab the trophy.

Riddler Trophy #21

Map Coordinates: 3182, 2181

Head to the Botanical Gardens in Bristol and reach the upper floor. Now in the very back, you will find a Riddler trophy along with a bunch of plants on a table. This can be a bit hard to spot as the trophy blends in with all the green plants around so you might want to use the Detective Mode to locate it immediately.

Riddler Trophy #22

Map Coordinates: 3339, 2980

Head to the very end of the bridge leading out of Gotham at the southeast end of Miagani Island. Near the roadblock, you will find a pair of giant gears inside a Riddler contraption with an anchor point.

Attach the Power Winch to the anchor point and pull it back. Climb out of your Batmobile and ready your Batclaw. As soon as the trophy approaches the gap in the glass panel on the right, fire the Batclaw to grab the Riddler trophy.

Riddler Trophy #23

Map Coordinates: 3400, 2919

There’s a small hidden room with a breakable wall to the northeast of the Wayne Tower. Call in your Batmobile and shoot down the wall from the ramp in the corner of the Wayne Tower courtyard. Now Glid and grapple to the newly opened room and grab the Riddler collectible there.

Riddler Trophy #24

Map Coordinates: 2528, 2246

This trophy can be found in a room under the scaffolding of the Lady of Gotham statue. Glide through a distance from the South side and look for a weak wall using the Detective Mode and fly into the wall to break it. Now head downstairs to find the Riddler trophy at the very bottom.

Riddler Trophy #25

Map Coordinates: 3060, 2389

Head to the Midtown Mall in front of Elliot Memorial Hospital in Grand Avenue and on the road above you will find another Riddler trophy trapped in a mini-game mechanism. Attach the Power Winch to the anchor points and make the ball drop to the bottom where you can pick it up.

Riddler Trophy #26

Map Coordinates: 3102, 2604

The next trophy can be found inside Pauli’s Diner on Grand Avenue. This is the same place where the prologue of Batman: Arkham Knight takes place. Head inside and you can grab the trophy from behind the counter.

Riddler Trophy #27

Map Coordinates: 3015, 2158

Head to the base of Eliot Memorial Hospital and look for a green circular pattern. Now use the Battle Mode of your Batmobile and activate the Scanner and a few question marks will start becoming visible on the road.

Follow the question marks trail. They will eventually lead you to another circular pattern near the ‘Jenna’s Furniture’ and ‘Cuffs’ signs. Shoot the green symbol to break the wall and grapple inside. Now you can pick up the Riddler trophy hidden in this room.

Riddler Trophy #28

Map Coordinates: 3706, 2076

Go to the docks at the southwest corner of the Island and grapple up to the rooftop. You can find a Riddler trophy on this roof behind the water tank.

Riddler Trophy #29

Map Coordinates: 3695, 2795

Head to the South side of the Wayne Tower and look for a green circular pattern. Now use the Battle Mode of your Batmobile and activate the Scanner and a few question marks will start becoming visible on the road.

Follow the question marks trail until you reach the Grand Avenue Station. You will need to head inside on foot and open the door for Batmobile using the Remote Hacking Device to complete the trail. Once the target appears, shoot the green symbol to break the wall and grapple inside to grab the Riddler trophy.

Riddler Trophy #30

Map Coordinates: 3331, 2674

The next trophy can be found in a room on the balcony of Grand Avenue Station. Look for a ventilation shaft near a sign for a coffee shop on the terrace and enter the vent. Move your head to reach the room where you can grab the said collectible.

Riddler Trophy #31

Map Coordinates: 3509, 2159

Head to the docks in the southwest near the Ferris Wheel and you will see 2 Riddler Robots near 3 pressure pads on a platform. Now without being seen, use the Voice Synthesizer to make the Riddler Robots stand on two of the pressure plates and stand on the third one yourself. Now grab the trophy before taking out the 2 very helpful bots.

Riddler Trophy #32

Map Coordinates: 3161, 2705

Head to the Lacey’s Department Store in Grand Avenue and near the road you will find an anchor point. Pull the anchor point back using the Power Winch of the Batmobile and fire the 60 mm cannon at the weak wall exposed by the displaced signboard. Climb inside the room and grab the Riddler trophy.

Riddler Trophy #33

Map Coordinates: 3284, 1959

Get onto the roof of the Pinkney Orphanage in the southwest of Miagani Island. You can find a Riddler Trophy in plain sight on the northeast corner of the roof behind a mattress.

Riddler Trophy #34

Map Coordinates: 3222, 2641

Head into the underground tunnels of the Grand Avenue in Miagani Island. The Riddler trophy is placed on a ledge overlooking the main tunnel. You can grapple up to pick the collectible.

Riddler Trophy #35

Map Coordinates: 3335, 2485

For the next Riddler trophy, you will need to go to Grand Avenue and look for a sign that says “The Gotham Pony”. It should be located to the west of “Dang-Good Donuts”.

Locate an anchor point and pull it back using the Power Winch of the Batmobile to break the wall. Next, get out of the Batmobile and head inside to pick up the collectible.

As soon as you pick up the trophy, a sentry gun will pop up. So, evade to get to cover and use the Batmobile Remote to destroy the Turret before you leave.

Riddler Trophy #36

Map Coordinates: 2722, 2666

Take the Batmobile onto the Mercy Bridge and look for a breakable wall to the west across the bridge using the Detective Mode. Shoot it down with the 60 mm cannon and Glide to its location to pick up the collectible.

Riddler Trophy #37

Map Coordinates: 3155, 2472

The next trophy is hidden inside the Giant Donut on the ‘Dang-Good Donut’ place in Grand Avenue. You will need to climb to a higher position and then glide into the donut’s hole to reach the Riddler trophy.

Riddler Trophy #38

Map Coordinates: 3155, 2062

The last Riddler trophy on Miagani Island is located on a balcony in the northeast section of the raised train station in Bristol. You can acquire it by simply grappling up to the Monorails in the area and using the Detective Mode to locate the collectible.