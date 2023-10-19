Batman Arkham Knight Campaign for Disarmament Mission Guide

The Batman Arkham Knight Campaign for Disarmament mission becomes available upon completing the third chapter of the campaign. The mission involves tracking and defusing 14 Mines/bombs spread across the Gotham map.

The mission can’t be completed in continuity as more explosives become available as you progress through the story. All explosives are unlocked once chapter 9 is completed. Defusing each Mine earns you an Upgrade point and an extra three points for capturing the villain by the conclusion.

In this guide, I will discuss each Mine location, the process for defusing the Mines, and defeating Deathstroke by the end of the mission.

How to complete the Knight Campaign for Disarmament

When you approach a Mine and get close enough within a certain distance, the Mine will start to indicate its position on the minimap. Regular upgrades for the Batmobile will help you quickly tackle these challenges.

Locate the Mine and take out surrounding enemy units in its vicinity. After which, follow the following process to complete the challenge.

A virus must be attached to the Mine, approach the Mine, and use the Power Wench to begin the virus upload. While the virus uploads, a group of enemies will swarm you. Take them out while staying inside the designated area.

Use your Batmobile to hold down the region, and switch to its Battle Mode to engage in combat effectively.

Once the upload completes, activate your Power Winch again and fire up the engine to fire off the Mine in a suppressed manner.

The Mine locations in Campaign for Disarmament, along with their designated threat levels, are as follows:

Bleake Island Mines location

Mine 1: It is in the Cauldron beside the Sion Industries. You can find it after completing Chapter 3.

Mine 2: A second Mine with a Very Low threat reading is by the Cauldron in the train yard.

Mine 3: To find this mine, you need to complete chapter 7 of the Batman Arkham Knight. You can find it in Chinatown by heading to the northern side of the traffic roundabout.

Mine 4: This will unlock after completing the ninth chapter. It is located in Cauldron. Head to the Panessa Studios to find the Mine close by. The threat indication of the Mine reads as Extreme.

Miagani Island Mines location

Mine 1: This one is in Bristol beside the Botanical Gardens. This will unlock after you complete the chapter 3.

Mine 2: A second Mine with a Very Low threat reading is also towards the northern region of the Grand Avenue Station.

Mine 3: The third Mine found on Miagani Island becomes available after completing the fifth chapter and is of the Low-security threat indication. You can find it in the Botanical Gardens on Miagani Island.

Mine 3: This is located in Kingston and becomes available after completing chapter 7. Head to the base level of the parking area to find it. The threat indication of the Mine reads as Medium.

Mine 4: The fifth and final Mine on this island becomes available after the completion of chapter 9. The Mine is located in Kingston. Go towards the Bank of Gotham to find the Mine nearby. The threat indication of the Mine in Campaign for Disarmament reads as High.

Founder’s Island Mines location

Mine 1: This Mine location in Founder’s Island is by Ryker Heights; head to the Urbarail Station to find it. The Mine is of a Low-security threat indication and unlocks after completing the fifth chapter.

Mine 2: A second Mine with a Medium threat reading will also be found towards Otisburg. This Mine is also unlocked once you complete Chapter 5.

Mine 3: You can find it by Ryker Heights, close to the first Mine on Founder’s Island.

Mine 3: It is located in Drescher; head to the Perdition Bridge to find it nearby. The threat indication of the Mine reads as High.

Mine 4&5: The fifth and final Mine on this island becomes available after the completion of chapter 9. The Mine is located in Port Adams; go towards it to find the Mine somewhere near the entrance area. The threat indication of the Mine reads as Extreme.

Confrontation with Deathstroke

The battle with Deathstroke will commence on Grand Avenue, located on Miagani Island. The prerequisites for this boss battle include completing the level Campaign for Disarmament and two additional missions, including Own the Roads and Occupying Gotham.

After destroying all the buried Mines, drive to Grand Avenue to confront Slade Wilson, AKA Deathstroke. To take on the enemy, you must keep your eyes peeled on the radar and avoid the large tank at all costs!

Cobra Type Drones will be encountered in this fight and should be dealt with Missile Barrage attacks. Chase down these drones and get to their tail. Now, shoot down their vulnerable exhaust areas using the Batmobile’s Heavy Canons to defeat them.

As for Deathstroke’s tank, try and keep a safe distance from him and spam the tank with gunfire. The tank’s arsenals include Energy blasts, Guided Missiles, and a rocket spamming capability.

Counter the incoming missiles by shooting them down before they hit you. Make use of the Batmobile’s Vulcan Gun to do so. Dodge other attacks by lateral and vertical movement.

Complete the boss battle by taking down Deathstroke and capturing him for a transfer to the GCPD. This will complete the Batman Arkham Knight Campaign for Disarmament side quest.