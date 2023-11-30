Batman: Arkham City Catwoman Loot Locations

Ditching the loot that you worked hard to steal from Hugo Strange’s vault is not an easy decision to make as Catwoman, but one which you must make to save Batman in Arkham City. The only problem is that when you return afterward, you will discover that Two-Face took the opportunity to steal your stolen loot.

Recovering your jewels is part of Catwoman’s DLC storyline which starts once you beat the main story as Batman. Head back to your apartment in Park Row after switching to Catwoman to know that Two-Face is holding your loot in the Museum.

FYI The Museum has some Catwoman Trophies to pick up to advance the Riddler Challenge.

Unfortunately, you will only recover half of Catwoman’s jewels by defeating Two-Face in a boss fight. The other half is with his thugs and henchmen around Gotham City.

How to find Catwoman’s loot in Batman: Arkham City

There are a total of 16 thugs that you need to beat in the Bowery and Park Row districts to get back your loot as Catwoman. We have marked their locations on the map below. Remember that you can always turn on your Thief Vision to confirm which thug is carrying your stolen loot. They will have a jewel icon over their heads.

FYI Recovering loot from all 16 thugs unlocks the Family Jewels achievement.

The Bowery

Catwoman’s Loot #1

The first thug you need to apprehend is roaming in front of the Museum entrance in the Bowery district. Wait for him to separate from the group then knock him down using a pounce attack and finish with a Ground Takedown.

You should now be able to see a small red bar below your health bar that tracks Catwoman’s recovered loot in Batman: Arkham City. Each enemy in this list should add +1 Loot to this progress bar.

Catwoman’s Loot #2

The next target is patrolling the terrace of the building next to the Subway Station. This building can be identified by a pressure pad with a rotating Riddler sign on its walls. The enemy is alone and can be easily defeated to recover another piece of the loot.

Catwoman’s Loot #3

There is another thug carrying Catwoman’s loot on the balcony of the building to the north side of the Subway entrance. Sneak behind him to perform a Silent Takedown and recover the loot.

Catwoman’s Loot #4

The next thug is on the roof of the same building but is accompanied by three armed enemies. Taking them, all head-on would be ill-advised. Remember you are Catwoman, not Batman. The most effective way to take him out would be by climbing to the ledge of the roof and performing a Ledge Takedown.

Catwoman’s Loot #5

Head north from the Museum until you reach the area with overhead trains. The thug carrying your loot is patrolling one of the lower walkways. Locate him using your Thief vision and take him out to recover the loot.

Catwoman’s Loot #6

Your next target is located on a building directly west of the Bank of Gotham. Climb a vantage point and use Thief Vision to see whether he has the jewel icon or not. Once confirmed, perform a Pounce Attack and take him out using the Ground Takedown.

Catwoman’s Loot #7

Climb down from the ledge of the same building to find another thug carrying some loot. Sneak up behind him and take him out silently so as not to alert the nearby enemies. Once you have recovered the loot, climb back up safely without being noticed.

Catwoman’s Loot #8

Another one of Two-Face’s thugs carrying the loot is located near the entrance to the Subway. He is accompanied by 3 unarmed men. This is your chance to flex your feline muscles and take them all on in a catfight. Defeat the enemy with the jewel icon to recover your loot. The red progress bar under your health should be half full by now.

Catwoman’s Loot #9

Go to the four buildings connected by bridges in front of the Museum. One of the thugs carrying Catwoman’s loot can be found patrolling the walkways of the building on the right in Batman: Arkham City.

If you stand at the Character Switch point in Bowery, marked with the Catwoman icon on the map, this is the building to the northwest of your location.

Catwoman’s Loot #10

Located to the north of the Subway Station in Bowery, the thug is on the ground level, accompanied by a large number of enemies including one armed thug.

Take out the armed enemy first and then deal with the rest. Despite the large number of enemies, you should be able to deal with them easily by focusing on countering and evading.

Catwoman’s Loot #11

Climb the Ace Chemicals Building and look for the enemy on the street level using Thief Vision. The thug with the loot should be patrolling the street to the west of the Ace Chemicals building and in front of the Bank of Gotham. Take him out however you like and quickly run back up before more enemies show up.

Park Row

Catwoman’s Loot #12

Your next target is patrolling a street directly north of the Ace Chemicals Building in the Park Row district. Sneak up behind him and take him out silently so as not to alert the nearby enemies. Once you have recovered the loot, climb back up safely without being noticed.

Catwoman’s Loot #13

Make your way to the north side of the Park Row district. This is where you will find the rest of the thugs possessing Catwoman’s loot in Batman: Arkham City.

One of them is located on the roof of the building to the west of the Solomon Wayne Courthouse. The enemy is armed and accompanied by another armed thug. Use Thief Vision to confirm your target and deal with him silently to save yourself some hassle.

Catwoman’s Loot #14

There will be another thug carrying some loot on the street level in front of the Courthouse. Once again use Thief Vision to locate your target and wait for him to be alone before you take him out.

Catwoman’s Loot #15

One of the guys carrying Catwoman’s loot is stationed on the street west of the courthouse. Climb over the fence and perform a Pounce attack on him, then finish him off using a Ground Takedown.

Catwoman’s Loot #16

The final piece of Catwoman’s Loot is held by a thug on the rooftop of the building directly to the east of the Courthouse. The enemy is armed and accompanied by another armed thug. Use Thief Vision to confirm your target and deal with him silently to save yourself some hassle.

Upon retrieving the last piece of loot from Two-Face’s thugs, the red progress bar should fill up completely and you will see the Objective Complete message on your screen.

If you are having trouble locating the final thug for the loot at the described location in Batman: Arkham City, this might be due to a possible glitch in the game. Try restarting your PC or console to resolve this issue.