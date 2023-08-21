Baldur’s Gate 3 Sarin’s Skeleton Puzzle Guide

The third act of Baldur’s Gate 3 throws countless puzzles or quests at the players with little to no indication about solving them. Just like Dribbles the Clown parts locations, there is another puzzle involving Sarin’s Skeleton in Baldur’s Gate 3 where players need to complete the body in order to solve it.

If you are unsure on how to find all the parts and complete BG3 Sarin Skeleton puzzle, allow us to guide you through it.

How to complete Sarin’s Skeleton puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3

Sarin’s Skeleton can be found in Act 3. In the Lower City area, players can also access the Lower City Sewers. The exact coordinates for Sarin’s Skeleton are X: -159, Y: 946.

As you approach the coordinates, you can find a single coffin with a skeleton in it next to a giant suspicious stone statue. The statue is booby-trapped and explodes when you get close to it.

Get around the statue and interact with the skeleton. This prompts you to insert an item into the skeleton. What you need to solve the Sarin’s Skeleton puzzle in BG3 is Sarin’s Skull.

Where to find Sarin’s Skull in BG3

Sarin’s skull in BG3 is found deeper in the sewers, next to the Undercity Ruins fast travel point. From the first cross in Undercity Ruins, turn left and you can find a pouch. The exact coordinates for the pouch are X: -127, Y: 834.

You can easily loot the pouch and you will get Sarin’s Skull along with some gold. With the skull, return to Sarin’s Skeleton and place the skull in the item slot at Sarin’s Skeleton.

This allows Sarin’s spirit to be at peace, and you get the Magic Amulet as a reward. The amulet is a rare item and offers the Innate Fortitude effect. This allows players to make an attack or saving throw on reaction, the ad you get an advantage on the roll once after every long rest.