What Is Reverberation Condition In Baldur’s Gate 3?

The Reverberation condition in Baldur’s Gate is an offensive status effect that you can apply on your enemies. This condition requires you to equip certain gear items in the game. Conditions play an important role in combat sequences and can give you an upper hand in an otherwise difficult situation.

In this guide, we will briefly look at the Reverberation condition in BG3 and how you can inflict it upon enemies successfully. This condition has no side effects, and you will get a free pass while spamming it through the course of the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Reverberation condition explained

Once you manage to successfully inflict Reverberation condition upon an enemy in BG3, they start facing negative impacts. Three of their most important abilities are decreased by -1 per turn remaining. These abilities include Constitution, Dexterity and Strength. Let us explain it in simple words. If an enemy has 3 turns left, all three of his attributes mentioned above will take -3 hit.

However, the fun doesn’t stop here. If an enemy has 4 or more than 4 turns left, they also start taking up to 4 Thunder damage. There is also a chance of them getting Prone (which lasts for one turn only). They also get penalized for -1 for their saving throws per turn. This all sounds too good to be true but there is a small catch. Enemies with Thunder resistance are also resistant to Reverberation condition in BG3.

Items required for Reverberation

Below is a list of all the items that you need to inflict the Reverberation condition upon your enemies in BG3.

Gloves of Belligerent Skies: This pair of gloves is locked inside a treasure chest in the Inquisitor’s chamber of Creche Y’llek. Inflicts 2 turns of reverberation upon enemies in BG3.

Ring of Absolute Force: This accessory doesn’t deal direct reverberation but amplifies it.

Boots of Stormy Clamour: This gear can be purchased from Omeluum after completing “Help Omeluum Investigate the parasite” side quest. Once you equip these boots and inflict any status ailment upon your enemies, they also get inflicted with Reverberation condition for up to 2 turns.