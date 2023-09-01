How To Get Resonance Stone In Baldur’s Gate 3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you can salvage many mysterious items, such as Resonance Stone, as you progress along the playthrough. Each of these will have their respective effects, which you can also benefit from.

To get BG3 Resonance Stone, you will need your Lucky Charm to work for you. That is because it is a rare item that you might find lying around, in some cases, the Mind Flayer’s Colony. But still, your chances of finding it will be slim. It will take you multiple tries to stumble across it in BG3.

It won’t do any good after you finally acquire this item. Your party members might suffer from Resonance Stone drawbacks instead.

How to obtain the Resonance Stone in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 Resonance Stone mostly appears in the Mind Flayer Colony. You will get to that place during the game’s second act while chasing a particular NPC character.

That will happen to be Ketheric, who, as it seems, has evaded death at your hands before as well in Baldur’s Gate 3. Remember that it is not necessarily found there, as this item drops in some cases. You must be fortunate to get your hands on it there.

You will find Baldur’s Gate 3 Resonance Stone as a random drop for you to salvage. Moreover, there is no particular requirement for killing specific enemies or enemy bosses to obtain the Resonance Stone.

What does the Resonance Stone do

It will put a debuff on you and all your party members. This will increase the Psychic Damage by (2x) to your enemies. The effects will apply to you and your teammates so it won’t benefit you much.

Instead, it will make you and your party members more susceptible to enemy attacks. In some cases, you will even end up losing significant fights as well. I will advise that if you want to get it, you should do it after you have completed the major battle with enemies in the surrounding area, i.e., Ketheric Thorm in Baldur’s Gate 3.

The only upside to having this item is that it gives you an advantage on Mental Saving Throws, but that won’t ensure your victory chances. In short, it’s not worth keeping the Resonance Stone around during your fights, as it will only hinder your victory in BG3.