Where To Find The Melting Furnace In Baldur’s Gate 3

A Melting Furnace is a fire pit that will help you forge weapons in BG3. You must visit it during the Finish the Masterwork Weapon quest to craft a masterwork weapon.

Before using it, you must have the Sussur Bark and a weapon you want to convert into a Masterwork weapon. Using the Melting Furnace is very simple. You first need to ignite the furnace by interacting with it.

Then, you will interact with the bellows next to the furnace to increase the flame in Baldur’s Gate 3. After that, interact with the furnace, which will open the crafting menu, and place the Sussur Bark in the empty slot.

Now, interact again and place any sickle, greatsword, or dagger in the slot to convert it into a Masterwork Weapon. If you haven’t found the melting furnace yet, don’t worry; we will help you find it.

BG3 Melting Furnace location

The Melting Furnace is in the basement of the Blacksmith’s House in the middle of the Blighted Village. The waypoints for the location of the Melting Furnace are (X:-450, Y:-375).

The furnace will not be there already, and you have to start the Finish the Masterwork Weapon quest to access it.

It would be best if you first found the Highcliffs Journal and then locate the Highcliff’s Blueprint, which can be found in the chest before the furnace room. Then, you must acquire the Sussur Tree Bark as a resource for creating a weapon in Baldur’s Gate 3.

After you have found all these, return to the house and enter the house from the Shabby Wooden Door into the basement, and you will find the Melting Furnace.