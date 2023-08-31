Baldur’s Gate 3 Gale: In Case Of Death Walkthrough

In Case of Death is a quest in BG3 that is strictly associated with a specific party member, Gale. This quest also serves as a tutorial for players to learn how to revive their dead party members using scrolls of resurrection. But in true Baldur’s Gate 3 manner, In Case of Death manages to convert a simple tutorial into a hilarious side quest.

In this tutorial, we will teach you how you can easily revive Gale. This involves a couple of puzzles solving and guessing the name of a demon. You can follow the on-screen instructions, or you can simply give this article a thorough read to learn everything in one go.

How to complete Gale’s In Case of Death quest in Baldur’s Gate 3

In Case of Death quest in BG3 can only be acquired after the first death of Gale. For this purpose, you must have Gale recruited as your party member. Once Gale is a part of your crew, make sure he falls in a battle. Once Gale dies, his ghost appears to have a little chat with you and implores you to resurrect him. Select the following dialogue options.

“How am I supposed to bring you back to life?”

This will prompt Gale to give you a lot of instructions. We will be explaining all the instructions in details below.

For the first step of the In Case of Death quest in BG3, interact with Gale’s body and retrieve a pouch from around his neck. Next, rotate the purple string (this is extremely important) in a counterclockwise direction. This is the only way to open Gale’s pouch. Doing this you will obtain a folded letter and a flute. Read the letter and then use the flute to read the letters again starting from the bottom right corner clockwise.

The letters present on the piece of paper are ADDE (from the bottom left corner going anti-clockwise). The first letter on the bottom right corner is D. if you keep going in Clockwise direction, the next three letters are EAD making it DEAD. Use the flute to read DEAD to progress In Case of Death quest in BG3.

Upon doing so, a demon (megma memphit) will appear and ask for his name in Ignan. Make sure to answer with the name that has “ASH” in its end. Once you answer the riddle correctly, the demon will hand over a scroll of true resurrection.

Use the scroll on Gale’s dead body to revive him. This also marks the end of In Case of Death quest in BG3.