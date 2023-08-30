How To Do The Highest Damage Move In Baldur’s Gate 3

Being a DnD game in nature, Baldur’s Gate 3 provides ultimate freedom to the players. This comes with a very interesting preposition. What if you can do high damage? I mean yes, we all can do high damage with specific strength builds and even some sorcerer builds. But we are talking about the highest damage move you can do in BG3. Like enormous, apocalyptic. Of a scale that can wipe out any boss or enemy. Looks like we have your attention now.

In this guide, we will be taking you through a special move which can do damage upwards of 1000. Yes, you read it right. With a few correct spells and a special class, you will be able to do something totally miraculous. A damage value that can shake the foundation of Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to do the highest damage attack in Baldur’s Gate 3

Before we dive into specifics, the move or attack we are talking about is dubbed by the community as the Owlbear from Top Rope attack. Just like a wrestler jumping on an opponent from the top rope, this highest damaging attack in Baldur’s Gate 3 involves you converting into an enlarged Owlbear and coming crashing on top of your enemies.

Owlbear top rope attack prerequisites

The highest damage move in BG3 can’t be performed by anyone. Before you can do this attack, you need to fulfill certain conditions. We have listed the conditions below.

A character from druid class who is at least level 6. At this level, druids unlock the ability to transform into owlbears.

Enlarged spell or some potion that can increase your size.

Crushing Flight ability. It also scales with your weight and is unlocked as you gain access to Wild Shape: Owlbear.

A suitable terrain

How to perform the highest damage move in BG3

To perform the highest damage move in BG3, first find a spot that is above your enemies. In the next step, you need to stack some boxes. Once the boxes are stacked, climb them and use Shapeshift skill to turn into an owlbear.

Cast enlarge on your character to increase their size. Use Crushing flight ability to negate all fall damage. Once everything is set up, use jump to come crashing down on your enemies. Make sure to get a vantage point that is as high as possible. Baldur’s Gate 3 is very lenient with fall damage and all of it can be absorbed if you use Crushing Flight efficiently.

Depending on the size of your owlbear form and the height you have gained, you can do up to 1100 bludgeoning damage easily. For reference, red dragons in Baldur’s Gate 3 have 250 HP. And they can easily kill a level 16 party. The owlbear from the top rope in BG3 does more than enough damage to kill a red dragon, or Raphael who is the highest HP enemy in the game. This is the highest amount of damage you can do with a move in BG3 and can simply destroy even the toughest enemies in a blink. Oh, did we mention how cool this move looks in action?