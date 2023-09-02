All Gale Endings In Baldur’s Gate 3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, Gale’s companion quest gets branched into multiple endings. Some of them can be good, while others are bad. But before endings, you must recruit Gale, which is easy as it only requires pulling his arm from the portal you encounter at the Roadside Cliffs. Below, you can find all possible endings of Gale in BG3

BG3 Gale explodes using the Netherese Orb ending

As you progress into Gale’s companion quest, it will soon be revealed that he harbors a Netherese Orb inside his chest and must consume Magical items to replenish himself. However, jumping to the conclusive third act of Baldur’s Gate 3, you will come across a possible ending for Gale as he will become sacrificial.

As you ask him, He will use the orb and explode at the center of the Netherbrain, causing a blinding explosion and his death. Still, everyone overcame the nightmare of tadpoles and defeated the Illithids.

Killing Orpheus to become an Absolute ending

Orpheus commands the brain to kill the tadpoles. Gale turns into evil and stabs Orpheus repeatedly in a gruesome manner, then tends to release the three stones that control the Absolute to be transferred to him, making him an Absolute.

This is a bad gale ending in BG3 as it wrecks evil and concludes with him sitting on the Throne. This negates the purpose of the plot as he becomes the one you strived to eliminate.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Gale’s attempt at becoming a God

Following the battle that takes place, Karlach disappears burning. You will find yourself in another cutscene where Gale gets reunited with Mysra. Mysra is the goddess that Gale fell in love with. The cutscene will follow a conversation between both of them.

Should you take the dialogue option that braces him to become a God, you will find Mysra displeased. The cutscene ends with a hinted death of Gale at his adventures beyond in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Offering Mysra the crown as Gale

This dialogue option can traverse to Mysra being pleased with Gale as he returns to Karsite Weave. He will then hint at the possibility of Gale reconnecting with Mysra. This is a possible good ending for Gale in BG3 as it showcases the rekindling of their relationship.

Offering Mysra the crown as an Illithid

Given that you choose to take the special tadpole that grants you to become a full Illithid, you will find Mysra giving Gale the choice to restore himself to what he was. Furthermore, this concludes an invitation to the Elysium and Gale becoming the Chosen One in Baldur’s Gate 3.