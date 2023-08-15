How Surprise Rounds Work In Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a few amazing features up its sleeve, which will allow you to win a fight against formidable opponents easily. Surprising your enemies is a perfect example that starts a surprise round. Surprise rounds are the status effect, which means you have the first turn to yourself and can do as much damage as possible.

These rounds can work both ways and in some cases, your party will be the one getting surprised. The surprised condition makes the affected character skip their turn. This can let the opponent attack first and get a lot of damage early on.

Triggering a surprise round can be hard if you do not know how. But there are ways you can satisfy certain conditions and surprise your enemies in Baldur’s Gate 3.

BG3 Surprise Rounds explained

Surprise rounds are a huge advantage to one side because they give you the first turn, and you can do as much damage in this round. Whenever you trigger surprise rounds, your opponent cannot move or act until the first round is over in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Surprise rounds are the perfect opportunity to finish off low-level enemies or to deal deadly blows to more formidable opponents. However, this opportunity lasts until the first round. As the first turn is over, the enemy will start attacking you.

These rounds work both ways, meaning your enemies can also trigger a surprise round on you. You will stand there helplessly as your characters take punishment from your enemies. So there are definitely pros and cons.

How to trigger a Surprise Round in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are multiple ways in which you can trigger a surprise round. But mostly you’ll need to sneak up on your enemies and then attack them. The idea is to take them by surprise and this ensures that you do. You can also initiate a surprise round when you attack an enemy while he is engaged in combat with your companion.

As your enemies can also initiate surprise rounds, you should be careful of any ambush. It is safe to send one of your companions ahead so even if it is an ambush, only one character gets caught. The rest of the party can then approach safely and attack the enemy regularly.