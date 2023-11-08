Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Defeat Shadow Cursed Shambling Mound

Shadow Cursed Shambling Mound is a level 9 boss that you encounter in BG3 during Act 2. Many players find this boss to be highly infuriating for early-game bosses and usually consider if the loot is worth the trouble or not. The boss has no specific spawn location and appears randomly.

Just explore the Shadow Cursed lands, particularly ruined battlefields, to meet this foe. We will discuss how to defeat the Shadow Cursed Shambling Mound boss in Baldur’s Gate 3.

BG3 Shadow Cursed Shambling Mound boss fight strategy

Your entire strategy revolves around maintaining your position on a ledge above the Shadow Cursed Shambling Mound. There’s a high chance that when you encounter this enemy, you’re quite possibly under-leveled – making you vulnerable to quick deaths.

The location above the boss is a safe spot to utilize the range attacks while keeping enemies away. The enemies cannot really come to the other side of the Abyss, nor can they jump. You can also light up the Brazier to improve your visuals of the area.

Exploit the mob as a weakness

You’ll notice that the mobs surround the Shadow Cursed Shambling Mound in BG3, and this is one of the reasons why it gets harder to kill the boss. These enemies have a lower health pool than the boss, but they explode, causing much damage.

They can also cause the other mob to explode as well, which can create a kind of domino effect. This is your party’s weakness – as well as the enemy’s weakness. Staying away near the ledge allows you to stay away from the explosions while exploiting the enemy.

Begin the fight with the Shambling Mound in Baldur’s Gate 3 by attacking the mob. Try to lure them near the edge of the cliff. You might need to use several tries to get their attention. Try to get as many as you can get near the Brazier and have them cuddle in a big group or a line.

Now, throw a smoke powder satchel and cover them all up.

Once they’re covered, Ignite them using fire. You can use flame arrows for it. If you do not have the smoke-powder satchel, you can also use exploding arrows as an alternative. This would turn the mob into fireworks as you quickly eliminate the annoying exploding mob.

Now that you’ve gotten rid of the mob, you can focus your attacks on the boss. The main weakness of Shadow Cursed Shambling Mound in BG3 is the elemental attacks. You can use elemental attacks from in-range attacks to deal tonnes of damage to the boss.

Slowly but surely, you’d manage to kill it off without losing a lot of health or party members in a direct assault or confrontation.

An alternate way of killing Shadow Cursed Shambling Mound

There is also a simpler method to deal with the Shambling Mound in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, you will be sacrificing the loot you are supposed to get. Shadow Cursed Shambling Mound drops two items: a ring and a +1 Ironwood club.

You probably don’t need these items. This method revolves around a major weakness for everyone in BG3 – “fall damage.” Using Shove action, you can push the Shadow Cursed Shambling Mound off a cliff to its death. This is by far the easiest method to take care of the enemy, but at the cost of losing the loot.