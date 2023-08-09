Where To Use The Charred Key In Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 has many chests and boxes that can be looted for valuable items. However, some chests are protected by either booby traps or guarded by enemies and statues. Such is the case for the Heavy chest you will encounter in the Underground passage, and you will need a Charred Key in Baldur’s Gate 3 to open it.

You can’t brute force it because the traps can destroy the chest’s contents. To help you out, we have prepared this guide. It will cover the location of the Charred key, and you can use it to unlock the chest.

How to get the Charred Key in Baldur’s Gate 3

When you enter the Underground Passage, kill all the enemies in the passage. There will be Guardian statues, the most devastating defense mechanism, which must be destroyed too. These are also near the Charred key in BG3, so destroying them is necessary. You can destroy them quickly using a bow and arrow.

Now go and save Findal the Halfling. As shown above, you will find a platform near the Halfling with no path directly leading toward it. You will need to jump towards it and then jump down the stairs and look for a corpse next to the steps.

This corpse has the Charred Key in BG3, which you came to look for. The location of the Charred Key is shown below.

Now you can head back, but before you jump off the island, you can look for a chest in Baldur’s Gate 3. This will be buried under the mud on top of the island. You must dig it out, which will contain more goodies to loot.

How to unlock the treasure chest in Underground Passage

Now that you have the key and jumped off the island, you can move toward the chest. The chest’s location is also marked on the map above. You will find the chest to the right if you arrive at the underground passage in Baldur’s Gate 3 through the Forest entrance. If you use the Enclave Library entrance, you must take the left path and keep left.

You will find some boxes and barrels near the heavy chest you can open. You can collect some valuable items for the boxes and barrel. Now when you approach the chest, you will have a Dexterity Check. This check will have a high required value, so try to use the person with the most Dexterity on the chest.

When you have opened the chest using the Charred key, you will be rewarded with a Nature’s Snare in Baldur’s Gate 3, a Silver Goblet, and some gold. The Nature’s Snare is a simple weapon that has a chance to trap a target, given that it is not a beast or a plant. It also provides a toppling effect which can throw down enemies to the ground.