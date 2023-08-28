How To Avoid Killing Buthir In Baldur’s Gate 3

Having such a massive and highly reactive world, players are sure to run into random encounters while playing Baldur’s Gate 3. One such encounter is quite early on as players accidentally stumble upon a Bugbear and an Ogress “getting it on”. Your interruption can make them angry and you might have to fight and kill them. If you don’t want that, we can help you avoid killing Grukkoh and Buthir in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to not kill Buthir and Grukkoh in Baldur’s Gate 3

Buthir and Grukkoh can be found in the middle of their lovemaking in a Barn on the northern edge of Blighted Village. If you lockpick the door then they will attack you as you have disturbed their private moment and then you must fight. However, players have found some ways that you can use to avoid killing them.

Don’t Go to The Barn: Well, this is an obvious one. If you never go to the barn then you will never find yourself in this awkward situation and you don’t need to kill him this way. Just don’t go to the barn as there are no quests or other things.

Diffuse the situation with a conversation: The conversation that begins before the fight can allow you to diffuse the situation and convince them you don’t mean anyone harm. If done right, you can leave the area safely and they both can return to their fun. Based on your class, you might also get contextual dialogue options that are funny and can help calm them down, if you pass a skill check. For my Bard character, selecting the “Do carry on. There’s Bookshops in Baldur’s Gate that’d pay well for this kind of smut” allowed me to pass a DC 15 skill check and avoid killing Buthir in BG3.

Running Away from Fight: If the fight is started and you want to avoid the fight then you can just run away from the barn. To run, you have to distract and slow them by using spells like Web or Minor Illusion. You can also Blind them and then get away. After about 27m you should be able to Retreat and end the conflict.

You will get no rewards if you avoid the fight. But your conscience will be clear as you didn’t kill two lovers.