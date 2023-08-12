Baldur’s Gate 3 Bulette Boss Guide

Baldur’s Gate 3 features plenty of bosses throughout the game’s storyline, but Bulette is one of the most difficult. This is because of his ability to spit acid and fast-dodging abilities.

Whatever attacks are not dodged by Bulette will be saved by his strong exoskeleton. Not only that, but he can also hide himself in the ground and catch you off guard while attacking. Defeating Bulette is not difficult if you make all the right moves.

Bulette location in BG3

The Bulette in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be found in the western subterranean part of the Underdark. To reach the Underdark region in BG3, you must start and complete the Moon Puzzle.

This puzzle, however, requires you to rotate each of the four circular plates such that the light projected on the roof shows a full moon. After completing Moon Puzzle, you will gain access to the Underdark region.

Once there, make your way to the western part of the Underdark. There is no specific location or landmark to define the exact location of Bulette in Baldur’s Gate 3.

There are, however, signs that you can use to predict Bulette’s presence nearby. One of the signs is the heavy explosion in the region which will be so powerful that you will lose your balance.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

How To Defeat The Bulette in BG3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, there are several strategies that you can use against Bulette. Remember that Bulette is an intelligent boss who can easily dodge all incoming attacks. This is due to his ability to jump big distances.

Position Party members to gain strategic advantage.

As said earlier, Bulette can easily dodge attacks from the players. But there is one way that you can use to gain strategic advantage. This is by positioning your party members in each of the four corners of the battlefield.

Doing so will allow you and your party members to attack from all sides, making it impossible to dodge. This is one of the weaknesses of the Bulette that you can use to deal massive damage to him.

Use Poison Ray

Poison Ray is a spell in Baldur’s Gate 3 with a 60% hit chance making it one of the ideal spells against the Bulette. Even then, the fast-dodging abilities of the Bulette will prevent you from landing any spell and deal damage.

To counter that, you can use the help of the Crystal Formation found in the western region of Underdark. You need to fire the Poison Ray on the crystal, deflecting the ray to dozens of other crystals in the region.

Using the Crystals as your mirror will allow you to cover much more ground than if you were to fire directly at Bulette. You can then deal plenty of damage to the Bulette in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Hypnotize Bulette using Crystals

Another way that you can use Crystal formation to help deal damage is by hypnotizing him. For that, you first need to lure him toward the crystal formation. Once there, Bulette’s attack will be deflected through the crystals.

When that happens, Bulette will be hypnotized for a short duration which you can use as a competitive advantage to deal damage.

There is only one thing to note: you must time when you will lure him into the crystal formation. You should only do that when he is about to attack to maximum advantage, so timing is key here.

Target Bulette Weak Points

To deal maximum damage while fighting Bulette, you need to target his weak point, his underbelly. This is because his underbelly is the only exposed body part and will also deal with Critical Damage.

Rewards

After defeating Bulette, you will be rewarded with each of the following items mentioned below: