Baldur’s Gate 3 Bloodless Status Explained

Bloodless in Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the numerous statuses and lingering effects that can be used throughout the gameplay. Bloodless comes with its one-of-a-kind uniqueness but with the constraint that you have Astarion as a companion.

Buffs and debuffs are great methods to make the game feel refreshing at different moments. It can be convenient to increase an ally’s stat or amplify the damage an enemy takes by a specific elemental type.

Bloodless Status effect in BG3

In BG3, you can put up tents and utilize supplies when on long rest. This ability is deemed beneficial when you have depleted your short rests during the daytime and want to refill the character’s abilities.

If it is provided that Astarion feeds during this timespan, then the victimized character that gets eaten obtains the Bloodless status in Baldur’s Gate 3. Astarion acquires the Happy status after that. Furthermore, during this status, Astarion gets increments of +1 toward their Savings Throws, Ability Checks, and Attack Rolls.

It may seem like an exchange to keep one character buffed and the other rebuffed. You can remove the Bloodless status afterward. Astarion keeps the buff and doesn’t need to worry about the victim’s lower rolls.

How to get rid of Bloodless

There are different ways to get rid of Bloodless. A long rest with supplies is enough to remove the Bloodless status effect in BG3. However, if you don’t want to take long rests, other ways exist to remove the bloodless state.

You can use spells like Heroes Feast, Lesser Restoration, Heal, or Feign Death. However, the spells are unfortunately not available at level 1. Lay On Hands in the Paladin class is an excellent way to remove bloodless at the start of the game.

You are actively using your Lay on Hands to grant an ally +1 to their Ability Checks, Saving Throws, and Attack Rolls, which is valuable. Non-removal of bloodless can save a fatal Saving Throw, hindering you in reviving your party member.

And with all the information mentioned above, we would like to conclude this guide. We hope our guide answered your question about how to remove bloodless in Baldur’s Gate 3.