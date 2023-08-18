Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Race For Barbarian

The Barbarian is a diverse class that primarily focuses on strength and Constitution. This class will smash everything in its path with rage and force. You can choose any race you like for the barbarian class in Baldur’s Gate 3, but some races have an advantage over others because their stats match the Barbarian.

We will now look at which races you should choose with the barbarian class and what bonus you would get after choosing them in BG3.

Best Race choices for Barbarian in BG3

The Barbarian class is focused mainly on Strength and resilience. This class makes the character tough to take out and deals massive melee damage with no range damage. Their key selling point is Rage’s ability, which increases their resilience and damage-dealing capabilities.

You can use many races with this class, but races with a bonus to strength and resilience to damage should be picked. This leaves you with about four options to choose from. These are.

Dragonborn

The Dragonborn race in BG3 is a good choice for the Barbarian if you want some magical AoE in your Barbarian build. Dragonborns are scaly lizard people with a hard shell that protects against specific elemental attacks.

There are many subraces of this race, and they all differ in the type of Breath weapon and resilience. You can choose any subrace with this class. Other than that, the Dragonborn race is primarily focused on strength which will aid your class even more.

The Half-Orc race in Baldur’s Gate 3 provides abilities and stats that coincide with the Barbarian class. The Half-Orc also has a bonus of Darkvision, enabling players to see further in the dark. With Darkvision, you can see up to 12m.

The Half-Orc increases movement in base speed with 9m per turn. Other than that, the Relentless Endurance lets you have one hitpoint instead of downing when your Barbarian has 0 hitpoints left in combat. Lastly, Savage Attacks enables you to triple up your damage dice when dealing with a Critical hit from a melee weapon.

Apart from all the advantages, you will get increased strength and endurance when picking this race. This race in BG3 is truly made for the barbarian class.

Shield Dwarf

Shield Dwarf is a race of people who are smaller in height but have excellent battle capabilities. This is one of the best races you can choose alongside the Half-Orcs. The Shield Drawfs increase Constitution and Strength when you use them.

The Shield Drawf race in BG3 provides medium and light armor Proficiencies that suit well with the Barbarian. This trait is specific to the shield subrace of the dwarves. Like the Half–Orcs, you will get an increase in the base movement speed and Dark vision from this race. You will also get proficiency when you use Battleaxe, Handaxe, Light Hammer, and Warhammer.

The Shield Dwarves also provide an increase in resilience against Poison damage and an advantage on saving throws against Poison.

Zariel Tiefling

The Zariel Tiefling are a subrace of Tieflings with the appearance of hell dwellers in Baldur’s Gate 3. They are mischievous people who steal from everyone they come about. This sub-class, like the Dragonborns, is a viable option if you prefer to go on with this race and this role-play in mind. Besides this, you will also get an advantage in intimidation and performance checks, making it suitable for close-quarter combats.

The Zariel Tieflings provide a base increase in speed of 9m per turn and Darkvision, which extends vision in the dark by 12m. These are also seen in Half-Orcs and Shield Dwarves. This race in Baldur’s Gate 3 has the Thaumaturgy, which provides an advantage to Barbarian on the intimidation when you display a supernatural sign. This can cover up the low Charisma of the Barbarian class.

Besides this trait, you get the Smearing Smite which deals fire damage when used and continues to deal one fire damage each turn. You also get Branding Smite which prevents your target from getting invisible. Finally, you will get hellish resistance, which increases fire damage resistance.