Adding items to wares is an amusing mechanic in Baldur’s Gate 3. It allows players to clean up their inventory and earn some extra gold by picking up useless items from the world. However, it is basically just a method of sorting and quickly selling items.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is immense both in terms of story and its gameplay mechanics. Things can get a little overwhelming for the newcomers as the game ignores explaining a few basic mechanics in favor of other more complex ones. Add to wares is one such mechanic that Bg3 explains poorly. We will be explaining this mechanic in detail along with the hotkeys and why it is of utmost importance in the guide below.

How to add items to Wares in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are 3 ways you can add any item to wares in Bg3. All these methods are pretty straightforward and can also help improve inventory management. The first two methods are exclusive to the items already available in inventory (the first method is to add multiple items to wares) while the last method only applies to the items you haven’t picked up yet from the ground.

Open the inventory menu. While pressing the Left Shift key , simply click (left click) on the items you want to add to wares. After selecting multiple items (that you want to get rid of), right-click on the mouse and select “Add to Wares” option in Bg3.

While inside the inventory menu, highlight the item you desire to change to junk. Right-click on the item and select "Add to Wares" option.

If the item is available in the world, right-click on it and select “Pick up and add to wares” option. This will automatically place the item in the wares section.

What does adding items to wares do

When you add an item to wares in Bg3, it changes into junk. The junk items are automatically marked for sale. Items added to wares can always be added back to inventory if you ever need them again. Simply right-click on the item in wares and select “Remove from Wares” option.

To sell the junk items, simply visit any merchant and trade with them. In the Trade menu (make sure you switch the toggle to Trade instead of Barter), click on the Wares icon and then easily sell all your junk with just one click.