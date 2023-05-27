Infinite Warfare Zombies Attack of the Radioactive Thing Musical Easter Egg Guide – Find the Hidden Song

Infinite Warfare Zombies Attack of the Radioactive Thing Musical Easter Egg Guide will help you to unlock the secret song Easter Egg in Attack of the Radioactive thing. This is the new map in Call of Duty Infinite Warfare’s newest DLC Absolution.

To unlock the song there a few things you need to do before you can actually unlock the song. The name of the song is ‘Brachyura Boogie’ and is only accessible once you have completed all the required tasks for it. This song is one of the many easter eggs that the developers have added in this new map. We have detailed everything in this article the you need to do in order to unlock this secret song.

Infinite Warfare Zombies Attack of the Radioactive Thing Musical Easter Egg Guide

In our Infinite Warfare Zombies Attack of the Radioactive Thing Musical Easter Egg Guide, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about finding the hidden song in the Attack of the Radioactive Thing map.

Attack of the Radioactive Thing Musical Easter Egg Guide

How to Unlock the Secret Song

To unlock the secret song, you must complete some simple steps. You will need to complete two separate tasks for it. First, you will need to activate all the jukeboxes around the map. Jukeboxes are scattered all over the map. Secondly, you must obtain all Pink Vinyls in the map. There are 5 Pink Vinyls and they are too spread all around the map.

Jukeboxes

There are 3 jukeboxes spread around the map that you need to activate in order to proceed to the second step of unlocking the secret song. The locations of these three jukeboxes are:

The first jukebox is located in a window on the top floor of the Motel

The second jukebox is located in the Ice Cream Shop

The third and the last jukebox is located in the market near Fate & Fortune Machine

Activate all the three jukeboxes and you will be ready for the step 2.

Pink Vinyls

There are 5 Pink Vinyls that you must collect to unlock the Secret Song. The locations of these Pink Vinyls are:

The first Pink Vinyl is located under boxes covered in blue tarp next to the Snack Shack

The second Vinyl is located inside a tire in the power station

The third Pink Vinyl is located under a cash register in the Beachside Market

The fourth Pink Vinyl is located inside the open RV in the trailer underneath a table

The fifth and the last Pink Vinyl is located in the Garbage cans at the Motel.

After you have completed both these steps, you will unlock the secret song easter egg.

This concludes our Infinite Warfare Zombies Attack of the Radioactive Thing Musical Easter Egg Guide – Find the Hidden Song. If you have anything to add, please feel free to use the comments section below!