Atomic Heart The Twins Boss Guide

The Twins are the final boss duo of Atomic Heart. They are incredibly agile and are designed to look (and fight) like theatrical ballerinas.

While fighting the Twins, you will be faced with massive ranged attacks involving lasers. What’s different about this fight is that you have to fight both these Twins at once during the last stage.

To prevent damage, the best thing is to wait and dodge all incoming attacks. To stay on top of their fast attacks, you can use the help of Sleazeball ability.

Something else to note is that you will have to make a choice just before starting this boss fight. The choice you make before fighting the Twins will determine the ending you unlock in Atomic Heart.

The Twins location

You will encounter the Bellarina Twins during the Academy of Consequences chapter in Atomic Heart, right after the Pavlov Complex.

Something important to note here is that the boss fight with the twins will only take place if you choose to go after Sechenov.

How to defeat The Twins in Atomic Heart

Before you start the fight, we just want to let you know that each twin has a huge health pool making them very difficult to beat. As soon as you enter the arena, you will be faced with a couple of quick-time events that must be won in order to start the main battle.

What’s difficult about defeating The Twins is that they both attack at the same time leaving you little to no breathing room. Meanwhile, If you leave one for a while, they can even recover their health pool making the whole process even more difficult.

Talking of the weakness of The Twins, well, they haven’t any and in that case, you must take the help of melee or ranged physical attacks. You can use the help of the stagger ability to freeze one of The Twin for short while and use that window to bash physical attacks.

To stop The Twins from attacking, you can use the help of Mass Telekinesis which effectively freezes the enemy until it’s in the air. Once they are in the air, you can hit them with the Reverse Charge Shot for massive damage.

The best strategy with the left is to maintain your distance and keep a ranged weapon like Shotgun or Fat Boy in hand. When you are far off, The Twins will attack you with a ranged laser beam attack which can be avoided by Sleazeball.

Meanwhile, the twins will also deal a ton of damage from the electric shock waves if inflicted with their charged attack. You will see that attack coming by looking at the charge meter. The best bet with the charged attacks is to dodge or use the Sleazeball.

At the end of the fight, both the twins will team up and send the massive chunks of polymer into the ground. At the same time, Both twins will also launch lasers and the only way to prevent damage is by dodging.

The laser duo attack will become even stronger when the fight reaches the end stages. The fight, however, will finish once they do the laser duo attack one more time.