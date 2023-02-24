Best Weapons In Atomic Heart

The weapon comes in all shapes and forms in Atomic Hearts like Melee, Guns, Energy, and Railguns. Depending on different battle scenarios, each weapon has a place of its own.

In Atomic Hearts, there are a total of 12 weapons divided into two major types: melee and ranged. Fox, Swede, Pashtet, Zvezdochka, and Snowball fall under the melee class while KS-23, MP, Kalash, Fat Boy, Electro, Dominator, and Railgun are under the ranged class.

The Atomic Heart weapons also feature Ice, Fire, and Electricity Cartridges modules. The perfect weapon to utilize these cartridge modules will be KS-23.

Fox can be the perfect choice for a close-range melee fight. Similarly, if you want to target a large group of enemies in one single shot, choosing a ranged weapon like Fat Boy would be ideal.

Best melee weapons in Atomic Heart

It is important to always carry one melee weapon because when your ranged weapons run out of ammo, you will have no other option but to go melee.

Pashtet

The Pashtet is easily one of the best melee weapons in Atomic Heart due to its well-balanced stats. It has the highest attack speed among all melee weapons in the game alongside excellent reach and charge damage.

The only area where the Pashtet falls is in damage. It has the third-highest damage in Atomic Heart. You might take that as an issue but once again, being the fastest weapon in the game means that you still do more damage per second.

That is why the best upgrade for the Pashtet is the Concentric Surface Boring which increases its attack speed. You can also go with a Polymeric Cutting-Edge upgrade to increase its base damage stats.

Zvezdochka

There was a lot to expect from Zvezdochkaas we have seen it around for a long in the Atomic Hearts pre-release promotions. If you plan on doing hand-to-hand melee fights, choosing Zvezdochka will be your best bet.

Although Zvezdochka has the second highest damage in Wild Heart, the charged attacks are what this weapon will deal the most amount of damage. This means high overall damage done to the enemies.

Zvezdochka can become more effective after the uppercut attachment as it will be enough to slash any enemy in a few swings. Your investment in upgrading will all be worth it due to its high damage output.

The drawback of slow charged speed will all be worth it as you can easily slay any enemy with Zvezdochka in the charged attack.

Best Atomic Heart ranged weapons

Fox

If you like close-range melee attacks of Zvezdochka, you will love Fox as you can now counter the slow-charged speed with a speed boost buff. The stock weapon has not much to offer in terms of damage output, but this can be resolved by upgrades.

With Fox, you can go through the charged attack a lot faster as it has the highest charged speed in Atomic Hearts. Best of all, the charged damage is also not too bad followed by the highest attack speed.

Fox can be a perfect companion at the end of fights with low health as it can accumulate double the amount of energy then. To get the best out of Fox, you can pair it with any energy weapon after adding a steel blade attachment.

Electro

Now that we have mentioned energy weapons above, it’s fitting to add Electro as the best energy weapon choice. Electro has excellent accuracy when shooting long-range targets and perfect of all, it is not that power hungry.

In Atomic Heart, Electro has the highest Recoil Control which will obviously help in its accuracy. The only thing that you need to worry about is the Rate of Fire as it has one of the lowest. As you will be aiming for accurate single shots therefore you might not need a high fire rate.

The high damage output of an EMP Generator attack can easily stun and knock out any Robot in a single shot. At the end of the day, Electro can be a perfect choice if you want a cheap and reliable long-range energy weapon.

KS-23

Choosing a good shotgun can be ideal if you want to pick any enemy in a single shot and for that KS-23 can be a perfect choice. As KS-23 is a high-damage long-range weapon, it’s best utilized in situations where there is a single straggler.

Ice, Fire, and Electricity Cartridges modules can be added to the KS-23 to deal different types of elemental damage. Except for the slow rate of fire, KS-23 can be a perfect choice if you want a weapon with high versatility and damage.

Kalash

Kalash can be the perfect choice if you are looking for a mid-range weapon that falls between a shotgun and a pistol. You can go through a lot more cartridge modules thanks to the high fire rate of fire.

Kalash stats does not fall into the highest category, but the average Rate of Fire and Recoil Control means that you can shoot accurate shots faster than any weapon. The only thing Kalash lacks is low overall damage.

As Kalash falls into the category of an Assault Rifle, it has standard drawbacks like low recoil and accuracy. But all these drawbacks can be countered by adding necessary upgrades.

Fat Boy

If you are aiming to deal massive damage in one single shot, choosing a rocket launcher like Fat Boy will be a perfect choice. Upon impact, the high blast radius will be ideal to clear out a larger group of enemies in one single hit.

The high Damage and Recoil Control mean that the shot will be more accurate and will deal massive damage. Meanwhile, you will go through a lot fewer rounds with Fat Boy due to its low Rate of Fire.

You can treat Fat Boy to the Atomic Heart stubborn bosses as it can deal a massive amount of damage to single targets.