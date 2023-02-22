Atomic Heart Endings: Good and Bad?

As is true for most games these days, Atomic Heart also features two endings for players to experience. Based on your choices, you can either get a bad ending or a good/true ending. So how does one go about achieving these Atomic Heart endings?

How to get all endings in Atomic Heart

Right after you leave Neptune, you will wake up hearing an announcer’s voice saying Dr. Sechenov denied the rumors of the malfunctioning robot at facility 3826. You will find yourself with Granny Zina, who told you she is your mother-in-law.

She will tell you all the details about how Sechenov turned you into a monster in Atomic Heart. She will basically pursue you to take out Sechenov and serve humanity. After all these cutscenes that explain the story, you will get two options to choose from.

One option is about taking out the Sechenov, and the other is denying to do that.

Bad ending

If you say you will not lay a hand on Sechenov, the game will end here, and you will get neutral, or you can say the worst ending in Atomic Heart. After selecting this ending, a cutscene will be played in which you will get rid of the Kolletiv node.

The game credits start after the cutscene, and the game ends. After that, you, the P-3, can start the game from the train cash again. All you have to do is select Return to Facility 3826 option from the menu.

You will find different things there and roam the game freely. You can use this time to talk to the corpses and build your arsenal in Atomic Heart.

Good or true ending

Choosing the option to kill Dr. Sechenov is the good and true ending you can have in Atomic Heart. In this, you will regain control of the P-3 and need to head to the shed. There you can get some ammo before getting into the final boss fight in Atomic Heart.

After doing that again, a cutscene will start that will take you all the way back to Dr. Sechenov’s office, where it all started. During the cutscene, where you blame Sechnov, he will ask the twin robots to take you out as you are not listening to him.

After taking out the twins, you will eventually shoot Dr. Sechenov and get the true ending in the Atomic Heart. In the end, you will learn that Char-les is the one behind everything terrible happening.

You will also learn that Char-les want humans to realize they have no future. After the whole cutscene, the game credits will play, and the game will end.