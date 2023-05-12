Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Sciropescire Collectibles Locations Guide

In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Sciropescire Collectible Locations guide, we’ll give you all the wealth, mystery, and artifacts locations in Sciropescire in AC Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Sciropescire Collectible Locations

Like all the other regions in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Sciropescire is teeming with hidden collectibles location and secrets for you to discover and collect.

Sciropescire Wealth Locations

There are 12 wealth locations in Sciropescire in AC Valhalla. They are marked on the map using golden icons.

Collecting all wealth items will get you the Territories for the Completionist All the Way! Trophy.

Wealth #1 – Gear

Brigandine Cape, Superior Cloak, and Bear gear are located in the chest behind two breakable walls at the bottom of the cliff.

Luckily, for the first wall, there are oil jars nearby that can be shot at to break the wall.

The second wall would be further down the passage and it can easily be broken down by ordinary weapons.

Behind the second wall is the chest.

Wealth #2 – Cargo

You can collect this wealth during your Wenlocan Abbey raid.

Wealth #3 – Cargo

You can collect this wealth during your Wenlocan Abbey raid.

Wealth #4 – Ingot

You’ll find Nickel Ingot with the Skirmisher at Wenlocan Outpost.

Wealth #5 – Gear

Brigandine Helm, Superior Helm, and Bear gear are located behind a boulder in a cave in Wenlocan outpost.

Move the boulder to reveal the chest.

Wealth #6 – Ingot

Look for a house in Wesberie. There is a chest that contains Nickel Ingot.

Wealth #7 – Ingot

Look for a cave behind the waterfall. Head in straight inside the cave before climbing up the hill.

There is a crack near the roof. The chest containing Nickel Ingot and Titanium is inside that crack.

Wealth #8 – Ingot

Reach the fast travel point and look for a movable barricade. Behind that barricade is another door.

Destroy the door and you’ll find the chest containing Nickel Ingot.

Wealth #9 – Ingot

Make your way to the Dhustone Quarry and look for a breakable wall. It could be blown using the oil jars near the stairs on the east.

The chest containing Nickel Ingot is behind the breakable wall.

Wealth #10 – Gear

While in the Dhustone Quarry, look for a crack in the wall. It would be found near the prisoner cages.

Once you go through that crack, you’ll come across a flooded area.

Swim through the water, and as you reach a dry platform, you’ll find Sarcophagus Shield, Superior Heavy Shield, and Wolf gear.

Wealth #11 – Ingot

This Nickel Ingot is in the Dhustone Quarry as well. Destroy the rubble-filled hole using oil jars to find this wealth.

Wealth #12 – Throwing Axe Fury

This is a melee ability that you can acquire once you’re capable of raiding the castle while playing the Sciropescire story.

The ability is present in the room on the left of the throne room.

The doors leading to the room cannot be taken down, therefore we’ll be making an entrance by taking down the wall.

Get 2 oil jars from the opposite hall and use them to destroy the wall and get the ability.

Mystery Locations

There are 14 mystery locations in Sciropescire. They are marked on the map using blue icons.

Solving all the mysteries will get you the Territories for the Completionist All the Way! Trophy.

Mystery #1 – World Event (Lamb Chops)

One of Merec’s brooch is eaten by a sheep. The tough part is, you don’t know which sheep have eaten it, and you can’t kill the sheep either.

The best way to retrieve the brooch is to feed the sheep some straw, and then extract it from their droppings.

Later, go interact with Merec.

Mystery #2 – World Event (Paola’s Dream)

This is the easiest mystery to solve so far. All you have to do is make a conversation with Jason

Mystery #3 – Flyting (Ove the Scarred)

Challenge Ove in Quatford, and then pick the following responses in the following order:

And your thick little skull’s fit for grinding my axe on.

Test your might against mine, and we’ll see how you do.

If it’s fighting you want, I shall take you on now.

Defeating Ove will reward you with flyt and flight

Mystery #4 – Legendary Animal (Beast of the Hills)

the Beast of the Hills will be found west of Uriconium Mines. Look for it in the underground area and once you find it, kill it to complete the quest.

Mystery #5 – Offering Altar (5x Brown Trout)

Catch a Brown Trout from any of the following rivers in:

Ledecestrescire

Sciropescire

Lincolnscire

Eurvicscire

Glowecestrescire

Once you have one, offer it to Altar 5

Mystery #6 – Standing Stones (Mycel Fold)

If you look closely, you’ll see certain patterns on the stone. They have to be illuminated using Odin’s Sight.

They have to be lined up according to the picture on the top of the hill.

Mystery #7 – World Event (The Puppeteer)

Make your way to the corpse location. There is a house nearby, head inside.

One of the walls inside the house will have a movable barricade. Moving the barricade will reveal a wall that can be destroyed.

Break down the wall and make your way down the ladder. Once you’re all the way down, put an end to the swindle.

Mystery #8 – World Event (Bewitched)

Follow the cries of the trapped boy inside the house. The main door of the house is locked and so is the door leading to the room where the boy is.

The key for unlocking the room is another room and that too is locked.

The lock to the main door can be shot from the back window.

To shoot the lock of the door leading to the room where the key is, you’ll have to climb up to the window on the roof.

Head inside the room that has the key and look for a movable barricade. Pull it aside, pick the key, and set the boy free.

Mystery #9 – World Event (Otta, Son of Slugga)

Stay behind the wooden barricade and shoot at the given targets. There are five targets which you’ll have to shoot in a given time.

Mystery #10 – World Event (Miracle)

You’ll have to help two people in need. The first one, known as the Lame Man, will need to be carried from the bottom of the hill to the spring.

The second one, known as the Blind Man, will be found west of the spring. Guide him to the spring to finish the quest.

Mystery #11 – Cairn

Pile the stones on top of each other to complete the quest. If you do it with three stones, you’ll also get bonus points.

Mystery #12 – Fly Agaric

Look for all the flames lighted in the circle of stones. Turn all of them blue and let the remaining flames stay as it is.

Once you’re done, walk through the gate.

Mystery #13 – World Event (King of the Hill)

Fight the man on top of the hill. Once he’s properly given up, go and interact with the king of the Hill and he’ll surrender.

Mystery #14 – Animus Anomaly

In the beginning, keep climbing the ledges. If there is a hazard, wait for it to pass before you jump on to the next platform and continue with your climb.

Up top, you’ll find a reflector that you’ll point towards the triangular splitter. Now, shine the laser on the reflector.

Move on to the next platform. Whenever there is a hazard, be patient with it and don’t hurry. Continue your climb and you’ll find another reflector on the top.

Shine the laser on the reflector and aim it to the next unstable platform. Once it’s stabilized, jump on to it.

There are two lasers here that you need to interact with.

The first laser will stabilize the platform between you and the second laser and the second laser will stabilize the platform between you and the reflector.

Use the laser in the corner and the reflector to stabilize the next platform. There’ll still be an unstable platform that you’ll have to stabilize using the first laser.

Continue your journey while looking out for hazards and keep climbing. Consider, hanging on to the ledge for a while and allowing the lasers to pass before climbing up.

The tower that has lasers on all four sides will be difficult to climb. But you can still manage it by observing the speeds of the lasers on each side.

Make your way up and get the data.

Artifact Locations

There are 11 artifact locations in Sciropescire. They are marked on the map using white icons.

Collecting all artifacts will get you the Territories for the Completionist All the Way! Trophy.

Artifact #1 – Cursed Symbol

To make it to the platform that has the Cursed Symbol you’ll have to climb the poles by the hut, walk on the rope, jump to another set of poles, and then on to another set of poles on the right.

Climb above and you’ll find the artifact.

Artifact #2 – Flying Paper

You have to catch the flying paper plane. Just keep following it and there’ll always be a point where it’ll become fairly easy to catch.

Artifact #3 – Rigsogur Fragment

Head inside the hut and you’ll find it lying on a desk.

Artifact #4 – Flying Paper

Catch it in a similar way as artifact 2.

Artifact #5 – Roman Artifact

Head to the upper platform in Uriconian Ruins and you’ll find the mask there.

Artifact #6 – Cursed Symbol

The house in which this artifact is located is locked. There is a cave to the north of the house. You’ll find the key inside that cave.

Finally, destroy the artifact.

Artifact #8 – Treasure Hoard Map

The artifact is underneath the floor. If you look up, you’ll find a cargo hanging right above the POI.

Shoot it to make it drop and make a hole in the floor. Head down to get the artifact.

Artifact #9 – Cursed Symbol

It is located down in the well. you’ll have to destroy the cover of the well before dropping down.

Artifact #10 – Roman Artifact

This artifact will be accessed in a similar way as artifact 8, by shooting the cargo to make a hole in the floor.

The artifact is underneath the floor.

Artifact #11 – Roman Artifact

Look for a crate at the bottom of Dudmastun Lake. Destroy the crate, and it will reveal the artifact.