Assassin’s Creed Valhalla River Raid Book of Knowledge Locations Guide

In this guide, we will be talking about River Raid Book of Knowledge Locations in Assassins Creed Valhalla. Three new abilities have been added to the game and to get these abilities, you need to find the Books of Knowledge in the River Raid game mode.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla River Raid Book of Knowledge Locations

River Dee has 2 Books of Knowledge that you can find and gain new abilities from. The 3rd book of knowledge is located in the River Severn area.

We will be telling you exactly where the books are and which abilities do they unlock.

The 3 abilities that you can unlock from these River Raid maps in AC Valhalla are:

Battle Cry

Berserker Trap

Shoulder Bash

The locations of the books are given below:

There is one at the bottom middle and one at the top right of the map.

Battle Cry

Description

Eivor lets out a scream which gives him/her a strength boost and causes the enemies to back off in fear.

This ability also interrupts any incoming enemy attacks.

Location

This ability is located at the Cliffside Monastery. It is located in an underground room in the Cliffside Monastery.

You can reach this room if you go south from the Monastery gate, drop down below, and keep going under the scaffolding until you reach a hole.

Proceed through the hole to reach a room that has the book. Once you acquire the book, you will also learn the Battle Cry ability.

Berserker Trap

Description

Attaches a hallucinating trap to your arrow. Once shot, any nearby movement will cause the trap to trigger and the hallucinatory powder to affect anyone nearby.

Location

Once you reach the Monastery, you need to head East and drop into the pit. You will need to pass through the hole in the wall to reach a crypt. Go through it and unlock the door.

You will find the Book of Knowledge in the next room. Once you acquire the Book of Knowledge, you will learn the Berserker Trap Ability.

Shoulder Bash

Description

Shoulder Bash allows players to push enemies or destroy objects. It can also be used to destroy rock walls to open up new areas, removing the need to blow them up. Shoulder Bash only has one tier and cannot be upgraded.

Location

You can find the Shoulder Bash ability in AC Valhalla during the Severn River Raid. Head to the island monastery and then go east of the monastery to reach a pit. Keep following the underground path and you will find the Shoulder Bash book of knowledge at the end.

And these were the River Raid Book of Knowledge Locations that came with the new game mode in Assassins Creed Valhalla.