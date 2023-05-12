God Favors in Orlog are fairly important, and in this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Orlog God Favors Locations’ guide, we’ll be showing you how to find all of them on the map of Valhalla.

Orlog’s a fun little side-activity to kill some time in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla; however, it can soon become a little addicting. It’s a pretty well thought out game that’s based on chance.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Orlog God Favors Locations

Orlog is played simply with a few dice and stones in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It’s pretty well worked out. The game revolves around its core mechanic, which are ‘God Favors.’

The objective of the game is to deplete the life points of your opponent to 0 whilst making sure yours aren’t reduced to 0.

Die will be rolled, and depending on what you roll, you will either be able to defend yourself or deal damage to the enemy.

Damage can be dealt with either axe or arrow.

Incoming attacks can be defended using a helmet for an axe and shield for an arrow.

You will be racking up points to amplify the effect of your ‘God Favor’. Your entire strategy is decided by this specific ability.

Below is a list of all Orlog God Favors locations in the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

There is a total of three levels of God Favor power. Each level is stronger compared to its preceding one.

Depending on how much of your God Favor you utilize, the stronger its effect will be.

There is a total of 5 die faces you and your enemy can roll.

Axe – Deal melee damage

Arrow – Deal ranged damage

Helmet – Block melee damage

Shield – Block ranged damage

Hand – Steal one point of God Favor Power from your enemy.

Thor’s Strike

With Thor’s Strike, you are able to dish out raw damage. 2,5, and 8 damage for 4,8, and 12 God Favor. You will have automatically unlocked this God Favor at the start.

Landing a successful 12-point Thor’s Strike will definitely catch your opponent by surprise and put them under immense pressure.

Vidar’s Might

Vidar’s Might will remove 2,4 and 6 helps for a total of 2,3, and 6 God Favor. This favor can be obtained by fighting off the Norse Man found at Fornburg in Rygjafylke.

Idun’s Rejuvenation

Idun’s Rejuvenation focuses more on the defensive side of things. With this God Favor by your side, you’ll be able to heal for 2, 4 or 6 health for a total of 4, 7, and 10 God Favor respectively.

I can’t tell you how many times this Favor has saved my life.

However, I do find other abilities during this game a tad-bit more useful to end the game a bit quicker.

You can unlock Idun’s Rejuvenation by facing off against the Norse Woman found in Stavanger. Stavanger can be found in Rygjafylke.

Baldr’s Invulnerability

As the name of Baldr the great would imply, you will be able to double each of your melee and range block dice for +1, +2, and +3 for a total of 3, 6, and 9 God Favor points.

You can find the God Favor East of Tamworth Fortress.

It’s pretty useful to give yourself extra defense, and more time to lay out a proper DPS strategy against your enemy. After all, a good offense is a great defense.

Ullrs Aim

Completely bypass 2, 3 and 6 ranged block dice for 2, 3 and 4 God Favor.

To obtain this God Favor, you are going to have to build the Barracks in your settlement. Then simply challenge a player to acquire Ullrs Aim.

Render your opponent’s defense completely useless by shooting past their ranged defenses.

This can leave their turn completely useless and give you the upper hand in a single moment if done right.

Heimdalls Watch

Heimdalls Watch rewards you for playing defensively in Orlog. If you block your enemy’s incoming attack successfully, you will heal for 1, 2 and 3 health for 4, 7 and 10 God Favor.

Beat a player in Orlog located in Grantebridge in Grantebridgescire.

Not exactly reliable, because you never know how the opponent is going to play their next move.

However, if done right, you can casually heal yourself up back to a reasonable amount and get back in the fight.

Brunhilds Fury

Go out on a full offensive with the Brunhilds Fury as you multiply your melee attack dice by 1.5,2 and 3 for 6, 10 and 18 God Favor.

The favor can be discovered where the Wenium and Deod River meet in Northwic.

Freyrs Gift

Overpower your opponent by turning the tides in your favor forcefully using Freyrs Gift. You can add 2, 3 and 4 to the majority of the die faces for 4, 6 and 8 Favor.

If you have a majority of something like four helmets, you will get a specified number of helmets more from each dice.

You can find the God Favor by playing against the Anglo-Saxon man by the bridge in Lunden.

Hels Grip

Hels Grip allows you to heal after taking damage from your opponent. You will get healed for 1, 2 and 3 damage for a total of 6, 12 and 18 God Favor.

You can find it by battling a player in the Oxenefordscire.

Hels Grip could really ruin the momentum of your opponent.

If they’re trying to go ahead and finish you off with one specific move, they might not be able to due to your self-healing abilities.

Skadis Hunt

After the battle, you will be rewarded with Skadis Hunt, which allows you to deal extra ranged damage by 1, 2 and 3 for 6, 10 and 14 God Favor.

The match can be found in Quatford.

This can come pretty handy if you want to surprise your enemy with a few powerful ranged attacks.

Can act as a pretty handy finisher once your opponent falls below a certain threshold of health pool.

Skulds Claim

The game can be found in Essexe. The Favor allows you to reduce your enemy’s God Favor points with arrow die.

You can damage their God Favor by -2, -3 and -4 for a cost of 4, 6 and 8 respectively.

Skulds Claim is a good way to throw your opponent off balance.

By completely hindering their power move, you can continue to annihilate them towards the end-game.

Friggs Sight

With Friggs Sight, you can make your opponent reroll 2, 3 and 4 die for 2, 3 and 4 favor.

You can find the battle at the Flotsam town in England.

Lokis Trick

The Orlog battle can be found in England. You can find the opponent in Jorvic. Outright ban your opponent’s 1, 2 and 3 die for a total of 3, 6 and 9 favor.

This can completely kill a strategy, and save you from destructive moves from your opponent’s end. Use it to save yourself every now and then.

Freyjas Plenty

You can find the match in Donecacstre. The Orlog match can be found on the second floor of the castle.

Utilizing the ability, you will be able to roll 1, 2 and 3 additional die for a cost of 2, 4 and 6 favor.

Pretty handy to forcefully turn the tide of battle in your favor.

Mimirs Wisdom

Head to Picheringa in Eurvicscire. The ability ‘Mimirs Wisdom’ allows you to gain as much as 1, 2 and 3 God Favor depending on the damage dealt to you that round for 3, 5 and 7 Favor.

Reward yourself with more points for the amount of hits you tank from your enemy.

Bragis Verve

Bragis Verve can be found South of Picheringa. You will be able to gain as much as 2, 3 and 4 God Favor when you roll a steal dice. It can cost you 4, 8 and 12 God Favor points.

If you feel like speeding up to use your ultimate move at its maximum capacity, then you can use this ability to get yourself energized.

Odins Sacrifice

The Odins Sacrifice allows you to heal up for 3, 4 and 5 points for 6, 8 and 10 favor.

This can be a good last ditch move to save yourself from critical damage. Giving you enough time to pull out your trump card.

Vars Bond

The match can be found in Wincestre. Vars Bond allows you to heal up your health pool for +1, +2 and +3 whenever your opponent decides to spend his favor. Costs 10, 14 and 18 respectively.

Being able to heal yourself whenever your opponent decides to go for his ultimate move will definitely put him in a conundrum for his next strike.