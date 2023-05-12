Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Animus Anomalies Locations Guide

In this guide, we will tell you everything that you need to know about the Animus Anomalies in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Animus Anomalies Locations

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has many mysteries, which also includes Animus Anomalies. These are collectibles in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which are represented by a triangle-like icon on the map.

Once you reach the anomaly location and explore it, the world around you will change into the platforms.

Floating Platforms

The rest of your movement in the game will be frozen and you have to go through the floating platforms. You have to reach the endpoint of these platforms by going all the way to the end.

The platform is made of block-like structures of different sizes. Protect yourself from red blocks and move forward. You will also find some unstable structures during the way to the end.

Light-Beam

You can use the Light-Beam given to make them stable. Just put the projector laser light on the unstable structure and make it stable to move forward.

While stabling a structure also look at the floating blocks ahead so you can make the right decision.

Splitters

Splitters will turn the light beam in two so you can stable two structures using one light-beam.

You will also find some moving red platforms while going through these platforms to cross them you just have to time your Movement.

You can hold the X button for continuous parkour or you can use tap for separate moves.

Once you have collected all the Animus Anomaly a video fragment and “Hidden Truth” trophy will be unlocked.

Now let’s talk about the different animus anomalies by region.

Animus Anomaly #1

You will find the first Animus Anomaly in Suthsexe region. Go to the triangle shape icon given on the map and collect the data packet by going to the end of floating platforms.

Animus Anomaly #2

In Hamtanscire region go to the triangle shape icon given on the map and collect the data packet by going through the floating platforms.

Animus Anomaly #3

You will find an Animus Anomaly in Oxenefordscire region as well. Just go to the location of the triangle shape icon and collect the data packet by crossing the platforms.

Animus Anomaly #4

In the East Anglia region, you will find an Animus Anomaly as well. This platform is not that difficult to reach the endpoint. Go through the straight forward platforms and pick the data packet.

Animus Anomaly #5

In the Lincolnscire region when you reach the location of a triangle-like icon on the map and explore the anomaly, you will turn into Layla.

After that go through the floating platforms and reach the data packet which you will find in the end.

Animus Anomaly #6

In the Ledecestrescire region, when you reach the location of a triangle-like icon on the map and explore the anomaly.

After that go through the floating platforms and reach the data packet which you will find in the end.

Animus Anomaly #7

Just like the previous anomalies you have collected go to the triangle shape icon location in Snotinghamscire Region and go through the floating platforms and reach the data packet which you will find in the end.

Animus Anomaly #8

Go to the triangle shape icon location given on the map in Hordafylke and complete the floating platform path to collect this data packet.