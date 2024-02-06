Assassin’s Creed Unity Helix Rifts Strategy Guide

After completing three Server Bridge missions during the Main Campaign in AC Unity, you can save the Assassin Brotherhood in modern times via Helix Rifts. Your task in Helix Rifts is to collect as much data as possible and free other assassins trapped in the simulation in a limited time.

Your initial score target and remaining time are displayed at the top of the screen. After surpassing the initial score target, you’ll be asked to free a friendly assassin for bonus points and Assassin Intel. If you have spare time, you can score higher and earn additional bonuses.

In the following article, we will guide you about all 7 Helix Rift missions, data centers, and general strategies to complete these missions.

Belle Époque – Training

From your starting location, follow the straight path on the rooftops to quickly grab multiple data centers. You’ll also come across a green data center in this location.

Keep on going until you reach the large rooftop. Turn left to come across another green data center and a brownish data center. Collect these and turn right to cross the street using the hanging rope.

Keep following the area, and you’ll encounter another encrypted data center (the green one). By this point, you should’ve completed your initial target, so collect the remaining data centers on the rooftop and get to the street level.

Make sure to free your trapped friendly assassin before time runs out by heading inside the portal.

Belle Époque – Data Harvest

You’ll be standing on an open rooftop in AC Unity when this one of the Helix Rifts starts. It’s highly recommended that you clear the rooftop before dropping down to the street level.

You’ll also come across a couple of enemies. Now, it’s your choice whether to wipe them all for 20 points per kill or let them go. Do note that they won’t be able to pin you down while you’re constantly running. You can free the trapped assassin after earning enough points.

For your convenience, he is most commonly found near the Metro’s entrance or on the rooftop opposite the entrance. However, he can also spawn in other areas.

It’s better to keep collecting data centers until you have more than enough time to reach the existing portal.

Belle Époque – Tornado

This is one of the most unique Helix Rifts where a cyclone roams through the map in AC Unity. It will cause a little damage and knock out the Arno on contact, wasting a couple of seconds during his recovery.

Therefore, it’s advised that you plan your movement so that you don’t come in contact with the tornado.

Similar to previous missions, the location of the trapped assassin is highly randomized, but he’s most commonly found near the central street with a tree-lane.

Once again, you’ll come across several guards roaming in the area, but they would barely notice you with running and climbing. If you manage to get behind one of them, don’t hesitate to assassinate him for an additional 20 points.

Lastly, the area around the exit portal is usually swarming with data centers (both decrypted and encrypted). Ensure you collect all the additional points before moving towards the exit portal.

Occupied Paris – Tower

Most of the data centers in this Helix Rift are located near your starting position.

Therefore, going up the stairs and running around the tower in an anticlockwise direction is recommended. You must ensure you avoid the search light at all costs and grab all data centers on your course.

It’s important to stay hidden from the searchlight as enemies in this Helix Rift are equipped with firearms and be frustrating.

One benefit of going through the area in an anticlockwise direction is that you can assassinate multiple targets to increase your score.

One run around the tower is more than enough to reveal the location of the trapped assassin, which is totally randomized like in previous missions. However, you’re most likely to find him near the northwest corner.

There is a searchlight in this area, so make sure to avoid it while freeing the assassin. The exit portal is also located quite near the assassin’s location provided above!

Occupied Paris – Covert

This mission starts with you being near a watch tower.

Using the hanging ropes nearby to collect all data centers on the elevated platforms is a good idea. I would also recommend going inside the watchtowers to check for additional points.

One thing to look out for is searchlights in the area. Enemies will open fire at you as soon as you’re caught in the searchlight.

It’s better to avoid these enemies to the best of your abilities. These bullets have a large damage output and can instantly desynchronize you.

Silently assassinating these enemies will also allow you to gain additional 20 points. The location of the trapped assassin is highly randomized in this mission.

Free him as soon as you can and rush towards the exit portal. However, remember to collect additional points near the barrier for extra bonuses.

Occupied Paris – Data Harvest

As soon as you complete this mission, start running around the tower clockwise. This way, you’ll collect most of the data centers scattered around the tower.

It’s better to collect airship data centers before moving to the upper platforms. Mounted turrets located near the tower are one of the best ways to earn points during this mission.

I highly recommend that you use these turrets and shoot down aircraft for an additional 100 points. The trapped friendly assassin usually appears near the turrets, but he can also appear at other locations.

Before or after freeing the trapped assassin, make sure to shoot down another plane for additional points. Once you’ve freed the assassin, perform a leap of faith to get on the ground level and rush towards the exit portal.

Medieval – Quarry

As soon as the mission starts, run along the path ahead and collect a Companion App Artifact from the left side. From there, run down the slope and collect as many data centers as possible.

Once you get to the quarry section, moving from one area to another while collecting data centers is better. In this area, two Artifacts are on the right side and another near the tunnel exit.

Take cover behind the walls to avoid the incoming boulder. Cross the bridge as soon as you can, and don’t stop to retrieve missed data centers.

In the final area, you’ll encounter many enemies, but I recommend fighting them only if you can perform a stealth kill from behind.

Besides this, keep your eyes peeled on the exit portal. The trapped, friendly assassin will appear directly in front of you, and you can free him without taking a long route.

Medieval – Battlefield

Start off this mission by using the hanging ropes leading to the other towers to collect data centers there. Once you’re on the ground level, take a pre-determined route with more data centers.

You’ll frequently notice red circles near your location, indicating the location of incoming projectiles. Try and avoid these projectiles and get to the trapped assassin as soon as possible.

In Battlefields, the location of the trapped friendly assassin is once again highly randomized. The exit portal is in the area directly opposite your starting location.

There will be a small number of enemies in the area, but as long as you’re running at full pace, they won’t be able to do much harm. Go through the exit portal to complete the last Helix Rift of the game.

General Strategy

The gist of completing Helix Rifts requires you to get data scattered across all sorts of locations in AC Unity. So you need to work on your movements and parkour as you require top-notch maneuverability skills.

Moreover, it’s important to consider a pre-determined route without prioritizing isolated data centers and aiming for clusters.

Since different data centers have different score values, it’s better to prioritize with a higher score value. Lastly, keep practicing new movement mechanics until you master them.

Data Centers