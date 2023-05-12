Assassin’s Creed Origins Stone Circles Locations Guide to help you find all 12 Stone Circle and match the constellations to complete Bayek’s Promise quest.

There are 12 Stone Circles in Assassin’s Creed Origins that you can find. In order to start finding them, you need to complete The False Oracle. Finding a Stone Circle should enable you to follow Bayek’s Promise quest.

To complete Bayek’s Promise, you need to find all 12 Stone Circles and align constellation with the stars. Interacting with an Assassin’s Creed Origins Stone Circle should form a constellation in the stones.

At this point, you need to focus your attention towards the sky and try to find a set of identical stars. You move the constellation with the left analogue stick and rotate with the right analogue stick. After you successfully find a match, move the constellation closer to the stars and it should automatically lock-in.

Successfully matching a constellation to the stars should grant you with 100-450 Experience Points, depending on the Stone Circle.

Assassin’s Creed Origins Stone Circles Locations

In this Stone Circles Locations Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about finding all available Stone Circles in Assassin’s Creed Origins.

Amun Stone Circle

Location : Siwa | Reward : 150 XP

You should be able to find the Amun Stone Circle on the south side of the village of Siwa. To find the four-star constellation, look towards the left side of Pisces. You should be able to see a lonely star sitting above a trio of stars.

Apis Stone Circle

Location : Isolated Desert | Reward : 450 XP

You need to head to the far southeastern edge of the region and head up a cliff near Faiyum and Saqqara Nome. You should be able to find the stars on the left side, towards Amuh.

Divine Lion Stone Circle

Location : Iment Nome | Reward : 300 XP

You should be able to locate the Stone Circle in the northeastern edge of the Iment Nome, towards the west side of Temple of Sekhmet. As for the stars, you need to look above Osiris and Apis. You need to look for a leaping lion.

Goat Fish Stone Circle

Location : Isolated Desert | Reward : 450 XP

You need to head to the far western side of the Isolated Desert, a little after the Tomb of the Nomads. Once there, you need to head up some steps and head east from the clearing to find it. To find the stars, you need to look for a trio of stars that make the legs of the Goat Fish.

The Great Twins Stone Circle

Location : White Desert Oasis | Reward : 450 XP

You need to head over to the western shore of the northern lake. You should be able to find the stars by looking for six stars, which make up the feet of the twins.

Hathor Stone Circle

Location : Ka-Khem Nome | Reward : 300 XP

You need to head over to the very center of the eastern side Ka-Khem Nome – on an island. You should be able to locate the stars on the right-hand side of the Scales.

Horus Stone Circle

Location : North-Central Uab Nome | Reward : 450 XP

You need to head over to the north-central edge of Uab Nome, which should put you right in front of you. You should be able to see the Stone Circle above a cliff. Look for a trio of stars to match the constellation.

Osiris Stone Circle

Location : Qattara Depression | Reward : 450 XP

After getting to the region, you need to head to the east side of the western mountains to find it. You should be able to find the stars on the left side of Apis.

Pisces Stone Circle

Location : Faiyum | Reward : 300 XP

You need to head to the east side of Faiyum, towards the east side of Philadelphia. You need to look for seven stars on the right side of Amun to match the constellation.

The Scales Stone Circle

Location : Uab Nome | Reward : 450 XP

You need to head towards the Nile in the northeastern edge of the region and find the Stone Circle near the south side of the area. When it comes to stars, you need to look for a group of stars.

Serqet Stone Circle

Location : Iment Nome | Reward : 150 XP

You need to head over to the west side of Lake Mareotis, in the northwestern edge of Iment Nome. You need to look for four and five stars grouped nearby to match the constellation.

Taweret Stone Circle