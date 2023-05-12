Assassin’s Creed: Origins Curse of the Pharaohs Weapons Guide

By Haider Khan

Assassin’s Creed: Origins Curse of the Pharaohs expansion is out in the wild and with it comes an array of new Legendary Weapons. There is a total of 11 unique weapons you’ll be able to find in the Curse of the Pharaohs DLC for Assassin’s Creed: Origins.

With this guide, we will be showing you how you can obtain each and every single legendary weapon  and add it to your esteemed collection.

Curse of the Pharaohs Weapons

For a more detailed guide as to where each and every single weapon can be found in the game, feel free to check out our Assassin's Creed: Origins Weapons Guide by heading over to the page.

This Assassin's Creed: Origins Curse of the Pharaohs Weapons Guide will help you locate all the available Legendary Weapons that players have been able to locate so far in the game.

Legendary Weapon Name Weapon Type How to Obtain/Unlock
Aten’s Spear Spear For this legendary spear, you need to best Tutankhamun.
Lord of Thebes Scepter Once you manage to complete Unfair Trade optional quest, you will obtain this scepter.
Amun’s Might Straight Sword You simple need to complete God of Creed optional quest to obtain this sword.
Traveler’s Curve Bow While in Aru, complete Love or Duty optional quest to obtain this bow.
Venomous Grace Dual Swords In order to obtain these swords, you need to complete Ladies Grace.
Elect of Ra Bow After you manage to take on The Fearless One, Shadow of Anubis, you will obtain this bow.
Daggers of Tutankhamun Dual Swords You need to complete the National Treasures optional quest in order to obtain these swords.
Keeper of Harmony Heavy Blunt In order to unlock this Heavy Blunt, you need to complete King of Kings quest.
Palmette Carver Heavy Blade To obtain this blade, you need to best The Relentless One, Shadow of Anubis in the expansion.
The Living One Sickle Sword Unmissable. You obtain this sword as part of the story.
Muts Sorrow Shield Complete the Follower of Leader Side Quest to obtain this shield.

 

