It Seems Like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is Coming to Game Pass

Microsoft announced a partnership in April that will allow Xbox Game Pass to add more Ubisoft titles to its library. An insider claims that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey would soon be available on the game service.

In the coming days, Microsoft will announce a list of the games available on Xbox Game Pass in the first half of September. According to the reputable leaker “The Snitch,” the September lineup might include Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

The Snitch used to give us a picture puzzle to solve in its previous leaks. But this time, the leak looks pretty simple. In a new Discord post, he posted a riddle that featured images showing Microsoft’s Phil Spencer, the national flag of Greece, a sword, an assassin, and an eagle.

It’s important to note that Microsoft and Ubisoft are collaborating on the Xbox Game Pass to add “even more amazing titles.” Since then, the Game Pass catalog has gained games, including Assassin’s Creed Origins, Far Cry 5, Watch Dogs 2, and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey was released on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in October 2018. The game also received a patch last year for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game provides a mythological history of the Peloponnesian War (431-422 BC), which pitted Sparta against Athens.

We don’t know if this rumor is true or if it is when Ubisoft will add the game to Game Pass. Nonetheless, “The Snitch” lately provided a lot of information that has proven to be correct. Therefore, we can infer that the insider is again accurate this time. So, players look forward to the September Xbox Game Pass lineup.