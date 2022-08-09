Insider Teases the Return of Alone in the Dark

A Twitter handle has been accurately revealing several high-profile games over the past few months. The user was quiet for a while but returned this week just before THQ Nordic’s upcoming showcase. A cryptic message from reputable leaker “The Snitch” on Twitter appears to be teasing a new Alone in the Dark game.

“Being terrified of the dark is what keeps most of us alive,” the leaker recently tweeted. This quote is taken from the Alone in the Dark movie that was released back in 2005, which starred Christian Slater, Tara Reid, and Stephen Dorff. So fans were quick to assume that the cryptic message is for a new Alone in the Dark game.

The most recent major Alone in the Dark title was published in 2008 for PC, Xbox 360, Wii, and PS3. Therefore, many gamers are speculating that this cryptic tweet is connected to an announcement about the survival-horror franchise.

Alone In The Dark franchise inspired the discovery of a supernatural fantasy set in 1920s America. Edward Carnby is the primary protagonist and private detective. The series is about the paranormal cases of Edward Carnby.

Starting in the 1990s, Eden Games and Mighty Rocket Studio revived the survival horror franchise in 2008. The last spin-off of the series was released in 2015 but received mixed reviews.

THQ Nordic, who bought the IP rights to Alone in the Dark in 2018, is currently in charge of the game. Also, THQ Nordic will have its summer showcase on August 12. So we can say that THQ may confirm Edward Carnby’s return to horror stories this Friday. Nevertheless, take this information with a pinch of salt.