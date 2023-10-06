Assassin’s Creed Mirage Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Enigma Location And Solution

Solve This Problem Quickly For Me enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage can lead you to unlock an extremely cool gold Hidden Ones dye for your outfits. Of course, to do that, you first need to know how to find the “Solve This Problem Quickly For Me” enigma in AC Mirage and decode it to find out where the treasure is located.

AC Mirage Solve This Problem Quickly For Me enigma location

The “Solve This Problem Quickly For Me” enigma can be found to the north of the Officer’s Club in the Karkh district. Qadi District Office viewpoint is a nearby fast travel point for you to travel from.

From the main entrance to the Officer’s Club, simply take a left, and you’ll notice some wine growth along the building in front of you.

Climb this growth and scale onto the wooden shade to the side. From this wooden shade, climb up the wall. To the left, there will be a hostile guard. If he hasn’t noticed you yet, take him out quickly. With that done, set your sight on the small open sitting area right here.

On the bench to the right (the one with some satchel below it), you will see a few items you can pick up, one of these being the enigma.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Solve This Problem Quickly For Me enigma solution

Open your bag and select the “Solve this Problem Quickly for Me” enigma to start solving it. Reading through the enigma, it will be a note highlighting how the village northwest of Jarjaraya is being non-compliant in tax payments. Following the letter to a T, simply keep moving northwest of Jarjaraya till you see the isolated, burned-down remains of a village.

You should see a big burnt tree near the middle of this village. Go to it and move a few steps ahead of said burnt tree. There, you will find the exposed remains of the storehouse that was mentioned in the letter. Proceed onward, and you will see several collectibles lying on the ground.

The “solve this problem quickly for me” enigma treasure in Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be glowing much brighter near the rubble ahead, so go ahead and pick it up to add the ‘Gold Hidden One’ dye to your inventory for your fashion needs.