Assassin’s Creed Mirage Reap From The Ruins Enigma Location And Solution

The only enigma found in the middle of nowhere, Reap From The Ruins enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage gives you its treasure in a marshy area, quite literally in the middle of nowhere, at the base of a dead/ruined tree. However, finding and solving the Reap from the Ruins enigma is worth it if you wish to collect all talismans.

AC Mirage Reap from the Ruins enigma location

As you cross the bridge that connects Jarjaraya to the land that houses Dogan’s Farm to the Southeast, you will end up near Jarjaraya viewpoint. Move across from the Jarjaya fast-travel location (the mosque) to the location shown on the map.

You will end up at a lavish-looking house. You can either take the front door and climb the staircase or leap off the stacked boxes next to the front door to end up in the room on the upper floor where the enigma is located.

Inside the room, you will find a dead body sprawled on the floor and the AC Mirage Reap from the Ruins Enigma on a small cushion where the deceased’s hand is.

Pick up the enigma to get your next clue. To decode the Reap from the Ruins enigma, open it up from your inventory, and you will see a very obscure-looking drawing. The ruins in the middle and the X marked under a V-shaped tree are your key clues to solving the enigma and discovering the treasure location in AC Mirage.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Reap from the Ruins enigma solution

With the clue in hand, you’ll want to make your way to the southeastern edge of Baghdad, where a collection of small islands is partially separated by water.

In the middle of this fragmented part of the map, you will find a dilapidated Historical Site. Scan the perimeter outside this historical site, and you will easily find a lone V-shaped tree near a small rock formation.

Make your way to this tree, and near its base, you can pick up the Reap from the Ruins treasure, which is an ‘Eldritch Talisman’, for some further character customization purposes