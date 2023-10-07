How To Unlock Gifted Escapist In Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The Gifted Escapist achievement in Assassin’s Creed Mirage can be obtained by destroying a total of 20 scaffolding structures. Though it may sound pretty simple, these scaffoldings are pretty easy to miss if you don’t know what you are looking for.

We speak from experience because before knowing about the achievements, we ignored them since they seemingly served no other purpose.

After collapsing these scaffoldings, you can either look for another one or break the same one again which respawns after you fast travel. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know to unlock this achievement.

How to collapse scaffolding structures in AC Mirage

In order to collapse the scaffolding structures in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you must first locate them. Although they blend in with the environment, they are scattered throughout Baghdad, making it a bit easier to find them.

They appear as simple wooden shelves standing next to walls with sandbags on top and a rope hanging from them. If you spot one, just go near it and select the “Collapse” prompt to take it down with a cool finisher move.

Repeat the process of collapsing the scaffolding 20 times and you’ll unlock the achievement of Gifted Escapist in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Though the process is pretty harmless for you, it can cause civilian casualties if you are not careful. We recommend either waiting for civilians to move away or choosing another location to collapse the scaffolding as taking too many innocent lives can cause Assassin’s Creed Mirage to desync.

Tips to unlock Gifted Escapist in AC Mirage

If you are an achievement hunter, or just going through your first playthrough of AC Mirage, we have some general tips that can make the course painless.

First playthrough

If this is your first playthrough, then don’t fret about unlocking the Gifted Escapist achievement in Assassin’s Creed Mirage as you can come back to get it anytime, even if you have completed the game.

To make things easier, we suggest collapsing any scaffolding you find while on your journey, minding the locals of course, and you will be able to get it eventually.

Achievement hunters

If you have completed the game and looking to get all the achievements the game has to offer then you are in luck. Since Gifted Escapist is not bound by time or location, you can easily mark it off your list.

As the scaffolding structures respawn after each fast travel, you can just loop between a few locations to take them down and get the achievement easily.

Scaffolding structures’ locations in AC Mirage

Now that you know that you need to take down scaffolding, you will be wondering where you can find them in the first place. Despite their abundance, there are a few locations where you can easily find them and we recommend them especially because they are near fast travel points.

If you are looking to complete the Gifted Escapist achievement in Assassin’s Creed Mirage in one go, then it will prove fruitful to check them out.