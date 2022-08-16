Raw Salt is an important resource in Ark Valguero that is used to increase the expiry time of the inventory items. Raw Salt can be used to craft Preserving Salt with the help of Sulphur. It can be found in rock deposits as well as bones and fossils found in different places on the Ark Valguero map.

Salt can also be found in other DLC of Ark Survival like Ragnarok, Genesis, Crystal Isles, and Lost Island. Read this guide to learn about all the Raw Salt locations in Ark Valguero.

Ark Valguero Salt Locations

Salt can be harvested from the rock deposits located in two places on the Ark Valguero map. Among those two locations, you can harvest the most amount of Raw Salt in the cave located in coordinates (77,71).

Aside from the salt deposits in the rocks, you can also harvest salt from the Fossils and Bones located in the coordinates (49,58). You can find all the salt deposits locations by looking at the red dots from the map image below:

The main use of Raw Salt is to increase the inventory time of your perishables before they go bad. The raw salt is also used to craft Preserving Salt with Sulphur which is used to increase the expiry time of any of the selected inventory items. Opposite to Raw Salt, Preserving Salt has an expiry time therefore it’s best to craft only when you need it.

Location #1

You can easily find plenty of salt deposits at the bottom of the canyon located on the Southeast side of the Ark Valguero map. This canyon is situated between two White Cliffs mountains.

Once you are at the canyon, you can easily identify the salt deposits that look a little shinier than the normal rocks. Then use any tool like a pickaxe to harvest it. The coordinates of the location are given below:

78 LAT

90 LON

Location #2

There is a cave located on the Southeast side of the Ark Valguero map close to where Deinonychus spawns and lays their eggs. This cave contains a massive amount of Raw Salt deposits.

The salt crystals look the same as they were in the canyon location. When you harvest the rocks for salt, you will also receive stone as a by-product. The total amount of stone will be 50% of the total salt harvested. You can find the coordinates of the location given below:

77 LAT

71 LON

Location #3

In Ark Valguero, you can harvest Fossils and Bones for Raw Salt and Keratin. To find bone deposits, you can visit a cave near the Green Obelisk in Ark Valguero. The process of harvesting is like harvesting salt from a rock. Just use any tool like a pickaxe to harvest it. The coordinates of the location are given below: