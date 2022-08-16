Ark Valguero Oil Vein Locations

Oil Vein is an important resource in Ark Valguero which allows an oil pump to be placed over it for the extraction of oil. Extracting oil is a formula of success in Ark Valguero as Oil is refined into gasoline and used in the crafting of grenades, fabricators, and important industrial items.

This guide highlights the locations of Oil Veins in Ark Valguero.

Where to Find Oil Veins in Ark Valguero

One of the best ways to get Oil in Ark Valguero is to use oil veins. The underground oil is extracted by installing pumps on the Oil veins. Without the Oil veins, getting this resource is very difficult. The following map highlights the locations of Oil Veins in Ark Valguero:

Location #1

The first location for the Oil Vein has the following coordinates:

1 LAT

4 LON

This Oil vein is located on a plateau, Southwest of the Green Obi. On the East of the location, there are waterfalls and white cliffs. Another Oil Vein can be found in the same location at the following coordinates:

2 LAT

9 LON

Location #2

The second location for the Oil Vein has the following coordinates:

1 LAT

3 LON

This oil vein is located on a cliff. Install an electric pump at this location to get your hands on the underground oil.

Location #3

The third location for the Oil Vein has the following coordinates:

8 LAT

77 LON

This Oil vein location is at the west- end of the map on an elevated surface. Another Oil Vein can be found in the same location at the following coordinates:

3 LAT

9 LON

Location #4

The fourth location for the Oil Vein has the following coordinates:

6 LAT

4 LON

This Oil Vein is located near the ocean in the upper middle portion of the map.

Location #5

The fifth location for the Oil Vein has the following coordinates:

7 LAT

6 LON

This location is found near the ice diome. Further, towards the East, another Oil Vein is located with the following coordinates: