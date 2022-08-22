Ark The Center Resources Map Guide

In Ark The Center, you will not find too many resources, and available ones are scattered throughout the map. It might get a little difficult for you to find the required resources. To solve this problem, we have prepared Ark The Center resource map guide for you so you can find resources quickly.

Ark The Center Resources Map

Obsidian

Below you will find some of the best locations to farm Obsidian in Ark The Center.

Location #1: 64.60°, 69.20°

These coordinates will take you to a small Lava mountain Island, where you can find a lot of Obsidian deposits. Especially on the upper side of this mountain, you can find a lot of Obsidian.

Location #2: 10.50°, 58.20°

These coordinates will take you to the lava Island, where you can find Obsidian and some metals. Here you might encounter some dangerous creatures like T-Rex.

Location #3: 34.90°, 40.70°

These coordinates will take you to the long-standing rocks in Ark The Center. You will find some Obsidians and Metal deposits at the base around the water.

Metal

Below you will find some of the best locations to farm Metal in Ark The Center.

Location #1: 53.90°, 22.70°

The first location where you can find a lot of metal deposits right next to each is at the coordinates given above. It is a mountain and snow area in Ark The Center.

Location #2: 40.0°, 31.8°

These coordinates will take you to an Island inside the water from where you collect Obsidian. The central part of the Island is full of metal deposits.

Location #3: 10.50°, 58.20°

These coordinates will take you to the lava Island, where you can find metal along with the Obsidian. Here you might encounter some dangerous creatures like T-Rex.

Silica Pearl

Below you will find some of the best locations to farm Silica Pearls in Ark The Center.

Location #1: 67.80°, 40.80°

You can find Silica Pearls inside the water area close to the land. These coordinates will take you to the exact spot underwater where you can find some Silica Pearls close to each other.

Location #2: 69.10°, 88°

Again an underwater location where you can find more Silica Pearls close to each other. The area between the first location and this one is full of Silica Pearls.

Location #3: 18.50°, 89°

These coordinates will take you to the other side of the map, close to Lava Island. Here again, you can find some good deposits of Silica Pearls in the water bed. You will need to be careful in the water as you will encounter dangerous creatures inside, like Sharks and Pirhanas.

Crystals

Below you will find some of the best locations to farm Crystals in Ark The Center.

Location #1: 57.00°, 22.80°

These coordinates will take you to the snowy region in the south, where you can find some good deposits of crystals. It also has some dangerous predators, so you will need to be well prepared.

Location #2: 22.9°, 24.2°

These coordinates will take you to another snowy region in the Ark The Center, where you can find a lot of crystal deposits. You can find crystals close to the mountains, so always search for them close to the rocks.

Location #3: 12.80°, 66.90°

Another location where you can find some good deposits of crystals is Lava Island. It is a significant location; here, you will find some other important resources like Obsidians.

Oil

Below you will find some of the best locations to farm Oil in Ark The Center.

Location #1: 70.20°, 52.60°

Oil rocks are located inside the water, and you can go to the coordinates mentioned above to find a good concentration of them. You will also find some pearls while exploring the region to find oil rocks in Ark The Center.

Location #2: 61.20°, 73.30°

Go to the coordinates mentioned above to find a lot of oil rocks close to each other. This location is pretty close to the previous area. If you go from these coordinates to the last location, you will find a lot of oil rocks along the way.

Location #3: 16.00°, 46.10°

These coordinates will take you to the other side of the map, close to Lava Island. Here again, you can find a high concentration of oil rocks under water.