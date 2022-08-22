Ark The Center Other Resources Locations

There are many important resources in the Ark the Center that are used to craft vital items but these resources are scattered all over the map and you cannot find them unless you know where to find them.
Reading this guide will save you time and hassle wondering about looking for the required resource such as Stone, Flint, Wood, Fiber, and Fat in Ark The Center.
Ark The Center Stone and Flint Locations
In the screenshot above, Grey markers denote flint locations, Brown markers will take you to suitable wood farming spots and Pink ones denote fat farming spots.
One of the abundant resources in the Ark Center is the stone which can be found everywhere on the map especially if you are alongside the mountains. A good place to find a bunch of rocks is going to be near the volcano located on the floating island and the coordinates of the location are (39.4,32.1)
Once you have located a bunch of rocks to harvest for stone, you can use tools like Pick and Hatchet to harvest the stone. You will get Flint as a byproduct when you are harvesting the rocks for stone. Creatures like Doedicurus can be used to harvest stones more efficiently due to their big tail. Stone is used to crafting many items such as:
- Campfire
- Stone Pick
- Torch
- Mortar And Pestle
- Cooking Pot
- Refining Forge
- Smithy
- Preserving Bin
- Sparkpowder
- Cementing Paste
- Ballista Turret
- Crop Plots
- Stone Structures and Buildings
- Stone Irrigation Pipes
Flint is also a useful resource that is used to craft items such as:
- Arthropluera Saddle
- Cooking Pot
- Ichthyosaurus Saddle
- Lance
- Manta Saddle
- Navigation Kit
- Poison Grenade
- Refining Forge
- Scissors
- Smoke Grenade
- Sparkpowder
- Spear
- Spear Bolt
- Standing Torch
Wood and Fiber Locations
Wood can only be harvested from the trees found across the Center Map and it is safe to say that there are plenty of trees all over the map for you to harvest the Wood from but if you are looking for an area that is densely packed with the wood, you can head over to the Redwood Biome located South of Ark the Center Map and coordinates of the location to harvest wood are (97,49)
Harvesting woods from the trees will require tools like Chainsaw, Castoroides, and Gacha. Once you have knocked down the tree to harvest the wood, you will see a bunch of flowers all over the ground. Collect these flowers to harvest the Fiber. However, you can tame creatures like Gigantopithecus to harvest the Fiber. Wood is used to craft items such as:
- Spear
- Torch
- Stone Hatchet
- Stone Pick
- Slingshot
- Dinosaur Gateway
- Dinosaur Gate
- Parasaur Saddle
- Phiomia Saddle
- Raptor Saddle
- Thatch Structures
- Wooden Structures
- Stone Structures
- Therizinosaurus Saddle
Meanwhile, fiber can be used to craft many items including:
- Armor (all types)
- Saddles
- Platform Saddles
- Spear
- Slingshot
- Arrows
- Waterskin
- Spyglass
- Traps
- Explosives
- Refining Forge
- Compass
- Kibble
- Simple Bed
- Preserving Bin
- Parachute
- Note
- Flag
Fat Locations
There is no certain location in the Center Map where you can find Fat to collect although you can harvest from the creatures like Phiomia and Mammoth. Harvesting fat from these creatures will require creatures such as Deinonychus, Ice Wyverns, and Direwolf.
Mammoths can usually spawn in areas west of the Floating Islands at coordinates (45,15) and (30,16). Phiomia spawns around the Floating Islands at the coordinates (30,40) and (48,42). Once you have collected the fat, you can use it in the Modern Grill to craft Organic Oil.