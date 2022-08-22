Ark The Center Other Resources Locations

There are many important resources in the Ark the Center that are used to craft vital items but these resources are scattered all over the map and you cannot find them unless you know where to find them.

Reading this guide will save you time and hassle wondering about looking for the required resource such as Stone, Flint, Wood, Fiber, and Fat in Ark The Center.

Ark The Center Stone and Flint Locations

In the screenshot above, Grey markers denote flint locations, Brown markers will take you to suitable wood farming spots and Pink ones denote fat farming spots.

One of the abundant resources in the Ark Center is the stone which can be found everywhere on the map especially if you are alongside the mountains. A good place to find a bunch of rocks is going to be near the volcano located on the floating island and the coordinates of the location are (39.4,32.1)

Once you have located a bunch of rocks to harvest for stone, you can use tools like Pick and Hatchet to harvest the stone. You will get Flint as a byproduct when you are harvesting the rocks for stone. Creatures like Doedicurus can be used to harvest stones more efficiently due to their big tail. Stone is used to crafting many items such as:

Campfire

Stone Pick

Torch

Mortar And Pestle

Cooking Pot

Refining Forge

Smithy

Preserving Bin

Sparkpowder

Cementing Paste

Ballista Turret

Crop Plots

Stone Structures and Buildings

Stone Irrigation Pipes

Flint is also a useful resource that is used to craft items such as:

Arthropluera Saddle

Cooking Pot

Ichthyosaurus Saddle

Lance

Manta Saddle

Navigation Kit

Poison Grenade

Refining Forge

Scissors

Smoke Grenade

Sparkpowder

Spear

Spear Bolt

Standing Torch

Wood and Fiber Locations

Wood can only be harvested from the trees found across the Center Map and it is safe to say that there are plenty of trees all over the map for you to harvest the Wood from but if you are looking for an area that is densely packed with the wood, you can head over to the Redwood Biome located South of Ark the Center Map and coordinates of the location to harvest wood are (97,49)

Harvesting woods from the trees will require tools like Chainsaw, Castoroides, and Gacha. Once you have knocked down the tree to harvest the wood, you will see a bunch of flowers all over the ground. Collect these flowers to harvest the Fiber. However, you can tame creatures like Gigantopithecus to harvest the Fiber. Wood is used to craft items such as:

Spear

Torch

Stone Hatchet

Stone Pick

Slingshot

Dinosaur Gateway

Dinosaur Gate

Parasaur Saddle

Phiomia Saddle

Raptor Saddle

Thatch Structures

Wooden Structures

Stone Structures

Therizinosaurus Saddle

Meanwhile, fiber can be used to craft many items including:

Armor (all types)

Saddles

Platform Saddles

Spear

Slingshot

Arrows

Waterskin

Spyglass

Traps

Explosives

Refining Forge

Compass

Kibble

Simple Bed

Preserving Bin

Parachute

Note

Flag

Fat Locations

There is no certain location in the Center Map where you can find Fat to collect although you can harvest from the creatures like Phiomia and Mammoth. Harvesting fat from these creatures will require creatures such as Deinonychus, Ice Wyverns, and Direwolf.

Mammoths can usually spawn in areas west of the Floating Islands at coordinates (45,15) and (30,16). Phiomia spawns around the Floating Islands at the coordinates (30,40) and (48,42). Once you have collected the fat, you can use it in the Modern Grill to craft Organic Oil.