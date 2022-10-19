Ark Survival Evolved Cooking Recipes Guide

In order to cook in Ark Survival Evolved, you need to use a Campfire or a Cooking Pot. You will also need raw materials such as Water, Berries, or Meat along with items such as Savoroot, Longrass, Rockarrot, and Citronal.

Once you’ve acquired all the required material, you will also need Food Recipes that are scattered across the in-game world or are dropped by dinosaurs.

Ark Survival Evolved cooking recipes

Depending upon the recipe, the cooked food provides you with additional buffs such as Stamina, increased Oxygen, and more.

One important thing to bear in mind is that you will also need Wood and Water (from Water Jug or Waterskin) and you must take out Charcoal while you are cooking a recipe. The following list contains all the Food Recipes found in the game:

Rockwell Recipe

Crafting Recipe: 3x Meat + 10x Berries + 4x Medicine + Water

Crafting Recipe: 9x Meat (Cooked) + 5x Savoroot + 5x Longrass + 1x Mejoberries + 1/2x Narcotic + Water

Provides increased Oxygen and improved recovery from injuries

Enduro Stew

Crafting Recipe: 3x Meat + 5x Rockarrot + 5x Savoroot + 1x Mejoberries + 1/2x Stimulant

Provides increased running and damage output

Calien Soup

Crafting Recipe: 5x Citronal + 2x Tintoberries + 2x Amarberries + 1x Mejoberries + 1/2x Stimulant

Provides hyderation and keeps you cool

Shadow Steak Saute

Crafting Recipe: 1x Prime Meat + 2x Mejoberries + 2x Narcotic + 2x Rare Mushrroms + 1x Savoroot + 1x Rockarrot

Provides increased hand-eye coordination and lets you withstand extreme temperatures

Battle Tartare

Crafting Recipe: 1x Prime Meat + 2x Mejoberries + 2x Stimulant + 2x Rare Flowers + 1x Citronal + 1x Longrass

Provides supernatural strength, speed, and resilience

Focal Chili

Crafting Recipe: 9x Meat + 5x Citronal + 20x Amarberries + 20x Azulberries + 20x Tintoberries + 10x Mejoberries

Provides increased Focus

Fria Curry

Crafting Recipe: 5x Longrass + 5x Rockarrot + 20x Azulberries + 10x Mejoberries + 2x Narcotic

Provides warmth and ignores cold

Energy Brew

Crafting Recipe: 20x Azulberries + 2x Stimulant

Provides additional Stamina

Lazarus Chowder

Crafting Recipe: 1x Water + 10x Mejoberry + 5x Longrass + 5x Savoroot + 2x Narcotic + 9x Cooked Meat

Medical Brew

Crafting Recipe: 1x Water + 20x Tintoberry + 2x Narcotic

Sweet Vegetable Cake

Crafting Recipe: 1x Water + 25x Fiber + 2x Longrass + 2x Rockarrot + 2x Savoroot + 4x Stimulant + 4x Sap + 2x Giant Bee Honey

Mindwipe Tonic

Crafting Recipe: 1x Water + 200x Mejoberry + 20x Rare Mushroom + 20x Rareflower + 72x Narcotic + 72x Stimulant + 24x Cooked Prime Meat

Broth of Enlightenment

Crafting Recipe: 1x Water + 10x Mejoberry + 2x Citronal + 2x Longrass + 2x Rockarrot + 2x Savoroot + 5x Woolly Rhino Horn + 1x Black Pearls

Cooked Meat Jerky

Crafting Recipe: 1x Oil + 3x Sparkpowder + 1x Cooked Meat

Prime Meat Jerky

Crafting Recipe: 1x Oil + 3x Sparkpowder + 1x Cooked Prime Meat

Cactus Broth

Crafting Recipe: 1x Water + 10x Mejoberry + 10x Amarberry + 10x Azulberry + 30x Citronal

Mushroom Brew

Crafting Recipe: 1x Water + 5x Aggeravic Mushroom+ 5x Aquatic Mushroom + 5x Auric Mushroom + 3x Sap + 3x Congealed Gas Balls

Nirvana Tonic

Crafting Recipe: 1x Water + 200x Mejoberry + 70x Narcotic + 72x Stimulant + 20x Rare Flower + 20x Rare Mushroom + 24x Cooked Prime Meat + 207x Potent Dusk