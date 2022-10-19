Ark Survival Evolved Cooking Recipes Guide

In order to cook in Ark Survival Evolved, you need to use a Campfire or a Cooking Pot. You will also need raw materials such as Water, Berries, or Meat along with items such as Savoroot, Longrass, Rockarrot, and Citronal.
Once you’ve acquired all the required material, you will also need Food Recipes that are scattered across the in-game world or are dropped by dinosaurs.
Ark Survival Evolved cooking recipes
Depending upon the recipe, the cooked food provides you with additional buffs such as Stamina, increased Oxygen, and more.
One important thing to bear in mind is that you will also need Wood and Water (from Water Jug or Waterskin) and you must take out Charcoal while you are cooking a recipe. The following list contains all the Food Recipes found in the game:
Rockwell Recipe
Crafting Recipe: 3x Meat + 10x Berries + 4x Medicine + Water
Lazarus
Crafting Recipe: 9x Meat (Cooked) + 5x Savoroot + 5x Longrass + 1x Mejoberries + 1/2x Narcotic + Water
Provides increased Oxygen and improved recovery from injuries
Enduro Stew
Crafting Recipe: 3x Meat + 5x Rockarrot + 5x Savoroot + 1x Mejoberries + 1/2x Stimulant
Provides increased running and damage output
Calien Soup
Crafting Recipe: 5x Citronal + 2x Tintoberries + 2x Amarberries + 1x Mejoberries + 1/2x Stimulant
Provides hyderation and keeps you cool
Shadow Steak Saute
Crafting Recipe: 1x Prime Meat + 2x Mejoberries + 2x Narcotic + 2x Rare Mushrroms + 1x Savoroot + 1x Rockarrot
Provides increased hand-eye coordination and lets you withstand extreme temperatures
Battle Tartare
Crafting Recipe: 1x Prime Meat + 2x Mejoberries + 2x Stimulant + 2x Rare Flowers + 1x Citronal + 1x Longrass
Provides supernatural strength, speed, and resilience
Focal Chili
Crafting Recipe: 9x Meat + 5x Citronal + 20x Amarberries + 20x Azulberries + 20x Tintoberries + 10x Mejoberries
Provides increased Focus
Fria Curry
Crafting Recipe: 5x Longrass + 5x Rockarrot + 20x Azulberries + 10x Mejoberries + 2x Narcotic
Provides warmth and ignores cold
Medical
Crafting Recipe: 20x Titoberries + 2x Narcotic
Provides natural healing state to your body
Energy Brew
Crafting Recipe: 20x Azulberries + 2x Stimulant
Provides additional Stamina
Lazarus Chowder
Crafting Recipe: 1x Water + 10x Mejoberry + 5x Longrass + 5x Savoroot + 2x Narcotic + 9x Cooked Meat
Medical Brew
Crafting Recipe: 1x Water + 20x Tintoberry + 2x Narcotic
Sweet Vegetable Cake
Crafting Recipe: 1x Water + 25x Fiber + 2x Longrass + 2x Rockarrot + 2x Savoroot + 4x Stimulant + 4x Sap + 2x Giant Bee Honey
Mindwipe Tonic
Crafting Recipe: 1x Water + 200x Mejoberry + 20x Rare Mushroom + 20x Rareflower + 72x Narcotic + 72x Stimulant + 24x Cooked Prime Meat
Broth of Enlightenment
Crafting Recipe: 1x Water + 10x Mejoberry + 2x Citronal + 2x Longrass + 2x Rockarrot + 2x Savoroot + 5x Woolly Rhino Horn + 1x Black Pearls
Cooked Meat Jerky
Crafting Recipe: 1x Oil + 3x Sparkpowder + 1x Cooked Meat
Prime Meat Jerky
Crafting Recipe: 1x Oil + 3x Sparkpowder + 1x Cooked Prime Meat
Cactus Broth
Crafting Recipe: 1x Water + 10x Mejoberry + 10x Amarberry + 10x Azulberry + 30x Citronal
Mushroom Brew
Crafting Recipe: 1x Water + 5x Aggeravic Mushroom+ 5x Aquatic Mushroom + 5x Auric Mushroom + 3x Sap + 3x Congealed Gas Balls
Nirvana Tonic
Crafting Recipe: 1x Water + 200x Mejoberry + 70x Narcotic + 72x Stimulant + 20x Rare Flower + 20x Rare Mushroom + 24x Cooked Prime Meat + 207x Potent Dusk