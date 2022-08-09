Honey is a very rare resource in Ark Scorched Earth and is difficult to find. Like other resources in Ark Scorched Earth, apart from being rare, Honey is a very useful resource to have. If you don’t know where to find Honey in Ark Scorched, then don’t worry. This guide will help you find and understand Honey as a resource so that you can put it to good use.

Honey can be used as a substitute for food. You can consume Honey to survive if you don’t have any food. It works like a charm. You can also make other food using Honey, which includes Sweet Vegetable Cake and Extraordinary Kibble cooking recipes.

Honey can help you in luring other creatures as well. If you want to tame or attract any creature in Ark Scorched Earth, you can use Honey effectively as bait. Also, Honey can be used with a fishing rod as bait for sea creatures.

One thing you need to remember about Honey is that you always need to keep Honey in the refrigerator as it can perish very easily.

Ark Scorched Earth Honey Locations

As mentioned above, finding Honey in Ark Scorched can be difficult. To find Honey, you must farm bee hives. The more beehives you farm, the more Honey you will get. There aren’t many locations where bee hives are present in abundance.

But we found one coordinate where you can find Bee hives and extract Honey from them. Remember that you must be cautious while farming Bee hives as they can be a bit dangerous. Nevertheless, below are the coordinates that will help you find Bee hives and extract Honey from them.

LAT: 63.5 LON: 43.7