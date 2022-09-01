There are huge towers in Ark Ragnarok which are known as Obelisk. This Ark Ragnarok guide will help you locate and understand the Obelisk towers in Ark Ragnarok.

Obelisks can be used to craft other items including cryopod and Tek replicator. Apart from crafting other items, Obelisk can also be used to transmit data. It is a very useful thing as you can use Obelisk to transfer your character across multiple servers.

Ark Ragnarok Obelisk Locations

There are three types of Obelisks in Ark. These types include Red, Green, and Blue Obelisk. All three types of Obelisks are spread across different locations. Obelisk in Ark is also known as pillars, towers, arks, spires, or mega-beacons.

The chances of finding Obelisk are very good as it is very easy for you to spot them it doesn’t matter when or where you spawn.

Below we have mentioned the coordinates for each type of Obelisk in Ark Ragnarok.

Location#1

Head to the coordinates mentioned below to find the red Obelisk:

LAT: 35.0 LON: 85.7

Location#2

Use the coordinates mentioned below to find the Blue Obelisk:

LAT: 18.1 LON: 17.3

Location#3

If you want to find the green obelisk, use the coordinates we have mentioned below:

LAT: 57.0 LON: 38.1