Ark Ragnarok Polymer Locations

Polymer is an essential resource for making useful items like Armor in Ark Ragnarok. You can craft Polymer in a Fabricator using Obsidian and Cementing Paste. You can also gather its great substitute, Organic Polymer, by taking out some creatures like Mantis, Karkino, Hesperonis, and Kairuku.

This guide will cover all the details about crafting polymers and farming organic Polymers in Ark Ragnarok.

Ark Ragnarok Polymer Crafting

To craft Polymer in Ark Ragnarok, you will need Obsidian and Cementing Paste. After that, you can use the Fabricator for crafting Polymer. The process is relatively easy, but you have to put in the effort to find Obsidian and Cementing Paste.

Obsidians are usually found in mountain areas; for cementing paste, you will need to look out for the Beaver Dams.

Beaver Dams are mostly inside water. The best area where you can find both Beaver Dams for collecting Cementing Paste and Mountains to find Obsidians can be seen in the map image above.

Once you get to this area, you can easily spot both Obsidian and Beaver Dams without traveling. Once you gather the required items, you can head to the Fabricator and craft as many polymers as you want.

Ark Ragnarok Organic Polymer Locations

Organic Polymers are an excellent substitute for the standard Polymer; you don’t have to craft them. To get Organic Polymer in Ark Ragnarok, you must take out creatures like Mantis, Karkino, Hesperonis, and Kairuku.

Karkinos will give you the highest amount of organic Polymer once you kill it. However, the best way to farm a lot of Organic Polymer includes a Wyvern and Chainsaw.

What we will recommend you is a Poison Wyvern so you can take out these creatures without injuring them. After that, you can use the Chainsaw to collect the most organic Polymer.

Simply killing these creatures using some dino can lower the organic polymer yield. So take out the first using Wyvern and then use the Chainsaw for collecting Organic Polymer.

Some of the best spots where you can find these creatures in Ark Ragnarok can be seen below.

Black: Hesperonis Spawn Region

Hesperonis Spawn Region Red: Kairiku Spawn Region

Kairiku Spawn Region Orange: Mantis Spawn Region

Location #1: Kairiku Spawn Region

Kairuku can be found in the snowy region close to the following coordinates.

2 LAT

0 LON

Once you spot the Kairiku in this region, throw some poison to take it out, and then use the Chainsaw to collect Organic Polymer.

Location #2: Mantis Spawn Region

You can find Mantis in the desert and Volcano Land region close to the following coordinates.

2 LAT

4 LON

Take them out using Wyvern and then use the Chainsaw to collect the Organic Polymer. This technique will help you gather a lot of Organic Polymers quickly.

Location #3: Hesperonis Spawn Region

You can find Hesperonis in the desert and Volcano Land region close to the following coordinates.

1 LAT

6 LON

Hesperonis are pretty hard to find, and you can spot them close to the water in the top left corner of the map.