Ark Ragnarok Iceworm Location and Battle Guide

You will find 2 Iceworm variants in Ark Ragnarok’s Ice Caves. One is Iceworm Male, known for taking out players once they get close to it, and the Other is Iceworm Queen. The Iceworm Queen is the Dungeon Boss you will encounter at the Queen’s Arena.

Both the Iceworm are deadly creatures, and it wouldn’t be an easy task for you to handle any of them. We prepared this guide to cover things like how you can find these creatures in Ark Ragnarok and what is the best strategy you can follow to tackle them.

Ark Ragnarok Iceworm Location

Both the Iceworm Male and Iceworm Queen are found inside the Frozen Dungeon. It will be hard to locate them, but you can enter the Ice Cave using the entrance at the coordinates below.

9 Latitude and 37.8 Longitude

Once you move forward in the Ice Cave, the Iceworm Male will suddenly attack you when you get in its range. But to face the Iceworm Queen, you must enter the Queen’s Arena in Ark Ragnarok.

How to Fight Iceworm Male

Iceworm Male is not an easy creature to kill because it will attack you suddenly. Although they have less health but still because of the range and speed, they will not allow you to do much if you face them without preparation.

They can even pierce your armor, so the best way to kill them is to go with your team. The bigger your team, the faster you get rid of these creatures. It is highly possible that while you are facing one Iceworm Male, another will start attacking you.

So to tackle this situation, going with a team is a must. The strategy you can follow is to make a player with high durability shield get close to the Iceworm. And as it pops out of the Ice, all others should attack it using high DPS ranged weapons.

This way, you can take out this beast quite quickly and without dying. Facing it alone is a tough job; you must follow dangerous strategies to kill it. Therefore we recommend you meet this creature with your team.

Drops

Once the Iceworm Male is down, you can harvest the following items from its body.

Hide

Keratin

Raw Meat

Raw Prime Meat

Deathworm Horn

Other than that, there is unique loot that is entirely random.

How to Fight Iceworm Queen

The Iceworm Queen is a lot powerful and dangerous creature, but with a team, you can tackle it quite easily. The strategy to defeat it is pretty similar to the Iceworm Male.

Make your teammate get close to it with a shield so the other gets the opportunity to attack it. While getting close, you will need to be careful as it can take you out in no time.

So don’t get too close and maintain some distance; it will attack you automatically. The best you can do is move a little forward and wait for a few seconds to see whether it is coming toward you or not.

Once it attacks you, use high damage dealing Assault Rifles to finish the fight quickly. The Queen will not move much if someone is within its strike range, so use that weakness of Iceworm Queen. The Queen doesn’t have a significant health pool, and you can take it out quite easily by playing as a team.

Drops

Once down, it will drop the following items.