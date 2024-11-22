Ark Ragnarok Black Pearl Locations Guide

Black Pearls are used to craft different items, including Tek Tier components in the Ark Series. There are decent deposits of Black Pearls in Ark Ragnarok that you can find under the water near the Dark Water and SW region, such as Black Pearl shells.

You can also farm Black Pearl by killing the creatures, such as Ice Worms inside the Ice Caves and the Tusoteuthis. The easiest way to get this resource is by taming Gachas. This Ark Ragnarok guide highlights some of the best farming locations of Black Pearl.

Ark Ragnarok Black Pearl Location #1

The first location is at 48.6 Latitude and 4.3 Longitude in the mid-western section of the map. This area is dangerous, but you will find some good deposits of black pearls in this shipwreck.

Black Pearl Location #2

Not far from the previous location, you will find another shipwreck at 50.4 Latitude and 5.9 Longitude. You will find another shipwreck south of the former at 47.4 Latitude and 2.7 Longitude.

Black Pearl Location #3

The third location is far south of the second location, at 72.7 Latitude and 5.6 Longitude. Many black pearl deposits are found in the surrounding Midwest and Southwest areas.

Black Pearl Location #4

The last location is at 21.9 Latitude and 33.4 Longitude in the Viking’s Bay. You will get some good spots in this water, but it will also be dangerous. So, make sure to grab and run.

Black Pearl Spawn Command

If you don’t want to spend time finding this resource, spawn it using a cheat code. To make this cheat code work, follow the given steps:

Open the cheat console.

Press TAB on the keyboard

on the keyboard Press and hold L1, R1, Square, and Triangle on PlayStation

and on PlayStation Press and hold LB, RB, X, and Y on Xbox