Sulfur is one of the most crucial materials in Ark Lost Island, and its locations are the focus of this article. This substance is yellow. Sulfur is a rare resource that is mostly used to create three goods propellant, preservative, and flamethrower. In the Scorched Earth DLC, Sulfur is also used to tame Rock Elementals and is later consumed by the Phoenix.

Resources are required for everything on Ark Lost Island. Resources are needed everywhere, whether it is to curb hunger or relieve thirst. It should be noted that not every resource’s location is safe to learn at the beginning of the game. A few resources are also quite hard to get by.

One of the easiest places to find Sulfur is Wyvern Cliffs near the lava river, which has coordinates of Lat 24.3, and Lon 59.5 and is very rich in sulfur crystals. There are so many other locations that are potential sources of Sulfur. Let’s delve into all of these locations one by one.

Ark Lost Island Sulfur Locations

Sulfur, one of the most useful resources, is famous among Ark’s players. Sulfur may be obtained by mining the small, yellow rocks strewn across Ark Lost Island. Killing Wyverns, Magmasaurs, and Rock Elementals are other sources. Both the desert and the volcano have sulfur resources.

Sulfur Location 1

The first Sulfur farming spot in Ark Lost Island is located at the following coordinates:

Lat 22.8

Lon 61.7

This location is named as Entrance of Wyvern Trench. There are two clusters of Sulfur on one side and one on the other.

Sulfur Location 2

The second Sulfur farming spot in Ark Lost Island is located at the following coordinates:

LAT 24.1

LON59.7

Sulfur Location 3

The third Sulfur farming spot in Ark Lost Island is located at the following coordinates:

LAT 25.4

LON 59.5

Sulfur Location 4

The fourth Sulfur farming spot in Ark Lost Island is located at the following coordinates:

LAT 27.68

LON 59.80

Sulfur Location 5

The fifth Sulfur farming spot in Ark Lost Island is located at the following coordinates:

LAT 83.63

LON 70.92

Sulfur Location 6

The sixth Sulfur farming spot in Ark Lost Island is located at the following coordinates:

LAT 86.04

LON 71.69

Sulfur Location 7

The seventh Sulfur farming spot in Ark Lost Island is located at the following coordinates:

LAT 87.56

LON 64.99

Sulfur Location 8

The eighth Sulfur farming spot in Ark Lost Island is located at the following coordinates:

LAT 90.04

LON 64.37

Sulfur Location 9

The ninth Sulfur farming spot in Ark Lost Island is located at the following coordinates:

LAT 91.76

LON 71.17

Sulfur Location 10

The tenth Sulfur farming spot in Ark Lost Island is located at the following coordinates:

LAT 88.71

LON 83.25

Sulfur Location 11

The eleventh Sulfur farming spot in Ark Lost Island is located at the following coordinates:

LAT 89.48,

LON 82.07

Sulfur Location 12

The twelfth Sulfur farming spot in Ark Lost Island is located at the following coordinates:

LAT 88.05

LON 47.46

Sulfur Location 13

The thirteenth Sulfur farming spot in Ark Lost Island is located at the following coordinates:

LAT 89.36

LON 36.05

Sulfur Location 14

The fourteenth Sulfur farming spot in Ark Lost Island is located at the following coordinates:

LAT 90.54

LON 34.39

Sulfur Location 15

The fifteenth Sulfur farming spot in Ark Lost Island is located at the following coordinates:

LAT 91.36

LON 34.60

Sulfur Location 16

The sixteenth Sulfur farming spot in Ark Lost Island is located at the following coordinates:

LAT 91.77

LON 31.70

Sulfur Location 17

Sulfur is also found in Volcanic curators. Thus, the seventeenth Sulfur farming spot in Ark Lost Island is located at the following coordinates:

LAT 64.3

LON 79.5