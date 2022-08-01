Salt is an essential resource found at many locations in Ark Lost Island. Pretty much serving the same role in-game as in our daily lives, it is used as an ingredient to make better in-game meals. Some notable recipes such as Jerky Meat, Goulash Soup, Boiled Egg, and Fish Stew have Salt as an ingredient.

The Lost Island expansion pack for Ark Survival Evolved comes with a new map and plenty of resources for you to collect. If you have played Ark Survival Evolved, you must already know the importance of collecting resources.

The following guide will go over the in-game locations where Salt reserves are found and brief you on the uses of this resource.

Ark Lost Island Salt Locations

Salt Reserves are mainly found in two in-game locations.

At the bottom of the map, a cluster of Salt reserves is located at the Coastline of the Desert. The reserves are all bunched up together, so if you start at one end and make your way along the shore, you can hit most of the salt resources available on the whole map.

The second biggest cluster is found on the Northern Shore of the Mainland towards the top of the map. These are also very close, so you can hit quite a few simultaneously.

You will find all the locations for Salt reserves in the game, marked exactly with blue dots on the map.

As you can see on the map, there are a few other locations with a scatter of Salt reserves; however, we recommend the two locations mentioned above to hit multiple veins simultaneously.

To Farm Raw Salt, you must collect it after mining either Dinosaur Bones or large cube-shaped crystals found along the centerline that runs north to south on the Ark Lost Island map.

You can use this nutritional mineral to prepare cured meat, vegetable stew, gulasch soup., fish stew, boiled egg, and simple meals.

For easier understanding, we have listed the coordinates of a few easily accessible Salt reserves spots in Ark Lost Island.

Location #1

The first Salt Reserve is located at the following coordinates:

Latitude: 93.14

Longitude: 20.29

This is a good starting point if you want to hit all the reserves along the Coast Line of the Desert. You can make your way along each vein.

Location #2

The second Salt Reserve is located at the following coordinates:

Latitude: 19.78

Longitude: 46.24

This is a good starting point if you want to hit all the reserves along the Northern Shore of the Mainland. You can make your way along each vein.

Location #3

The third Salt Reserve is located at the following coordinates:

Latitude: 84.64

Longitude: 51.41

Location #4

The fourth Salt Reserve is located at the following coordinates:

Latitude: 26.91

Longitude: 54.47

Location #5

The fifth Salt Reserve is located at the following coordinates:

Latitude: 40.45

Longitude: 54.48

Location #6

The sixth Salt Reserve is located at the following coordinates:

Latitude: 64.61

Longitude: 54.61

Location# 7

The seventh Salt Reserve is located at the following coordinates:

Latitude: 67.23

Longitude: 28.07