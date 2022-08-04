Ark lost Island Beaver Dam Locations Guide

Castoroides in Ark Lost Island built the Giant Beaver Dam. They are around the dimensions of a 1x1x1 building and can spawn both on the ground and in water. If a player approaches one, the wild giant beaver turns aggressive. This guide will pinpoint all Beaver Dam locations in Ark Lost Island.

The following items are often present in great amounts in giant beaver dams, making them extremely valuable when discovered.

Wood

Rare Flower

Cementing Paste

Rare Mushroom

Silica Pearls

Ark Lost Island Beaver Dams Locations

The coordinates for the precise areas on the map where beaver dams could be discovered are shown below. Dams can show up anyplace close to where wild Castoroides spawn. A wild Beaver will not spawn any dams if it is moved to another area.

A region on Ragnarok called the Beaver Sanctuary is noteworthy because it has 2 genuine real beaver dams with assured spawning and three distinctive beaver homes.

Beaver dams can be farmed at the following locations in Ark Lost Island:

Location #1

On the southeast shore, a beaver dam will be there. This Beaver Dam can be farmed at the following coordinates:

57.9 LAT

68.6 LON

Location #2

Three little islands may be seen where the rivers join the ocean in the bottom right corner of the map. One of the Beaver Dams can be farmed in Ark Lost Island at the following coordinates:

62 LAT

66 LON

Location #3

A lake close to the snow castle is the second location for farming Beaver Dam, which lies at the base of the waterfalls. One of the Beaver Dams can be farmed at the following coordinates:

32 LAT

32 LON

Location #4

The lake below the twin waterfalls, close to the Monkey Temple, is where you’ll discover the biggest beaver dams. One of the Beaver Dams can be farmed at the following coordinates:

23 LAT

39 LON

Location #5

One of the Beaver Dams can be farmed in Ark Lost Island at the following coordinates:

31.3 LAT

34.8 LON

How to Farm Cementing Paste

Cement paste is a crucial crafting component found throughout different locations on Ark Lost Island. Without cementing paste, nothing could be constructed, not even turrets or raised platforms. Due to its value, many tribes utilize cement paste as their main form of payment.

There are many ways to get cementing paste from nature, but the only ideal is to scavenge beaver dams. We have mentioned all the ways to farm Cementing Paste in Ark Lost Island below: