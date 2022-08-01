Polymer is strong, lightweight material in the form of plates you can find throughout different locations on Ark Lost Island. It can be molded to form casing of many useful materials. Polymer is then used to craft many tools, weapons, and armor like Crowbar and Eerie Turret.

You can farm this material by killing creatures like Kairuku, Mantis, Hesperornis, and Karkinos. Read this guide to learn about all the farming locations of Polymer in Ark Lost Island.

Ark Lost Island Polymer Locations

The best location where you can find Polymer in Ark Lost Island is Snowy Patch, located North of the Redwood Castle. The exact coordinates are (31.7,51.7 and). There you can find penguins that will give you Polymers when you kill them.

West to the first Snowy Patch, you can find another lake where you can find more penguins to farm Polymer. The exact coordinates are (33.2,42.1). Another important location to farm polymer is in the desert.

In, you will come across many Praying Mantis that will, in return, give you Polymer when you kill them. The exact coordinates are (88.4,47.3). Also, you can find Polymer in many places across the map, like Volcano Cave and Jungle River Area.

All the locations where you can find Polymer in Ark Lost Island are marked with red circles on the map image below.

All the red dots represent where you can farm Polymer on Ark Lost Island. To farm the Polymer, you will need Giganotosaurus because of his big chomping teeth. It will eliminate all the enemies in no time.

Polymer is needed to craft a lot of items, including:

Crowbar

Eerie Turret

Geopolymer Cement

Revival Platform

Toxicant Arrow

Desert Area Location 1

In Ark Lost Island, you can farm organic Polymer by killing large animals called Mantis. These Praying Mantis spawn in Mid-Northern Desert Area. Once you have located them in the desert, you can kill them using Wyvern to harvest organic Polymer.

Be careful of death worms when looking for Mantis in the desert. They have very big teeth and can do a lot of damage. The coordinate of the location is given below

6 LAT

5 LON

Desert Area Location 1

In Ark Lost Island, you can farm organic Polymer by killing large animals called Mantis. These insects spawn all over the desert, but in this location, you can find a bunch of them in one place. The coordinate of the location is given below

4 LAT

3 LON

Snowy Patch location 1

In Ark Lost Island, you can farm organic Polymer by killing penguins near the lakes at the Middle Snowy Patch. You can reach this area by going North from the redwood castle and following the river.

The penguins can be found at the shores of the lake, and sometimes they are also found inside the lake. Use a club to kill the penguins effectively. The coordinate of the location is given below:

7 LAT

7 LON

Snowy Patch location 2

Like Snowy Patch location 1, you can find a lot of penguins close to this. This location is also a lake. The coordinate of the location is given below:

2 LAT

1 LON

Snowy Patch location 3

In Ark Lost Island, you can farm organic Polymer by killing penguins in the third location. This is a lake, and you can find penguins near the shore. The coordinate of the location is given below:

3 LAT

4 LON

Volcano Cave

In Ark Lost Island, you can farm organic Polymer by killing insects found inside the Volcano Cave. Be careful of Wyverns while farming for organic Polymer inside the cave. You can take Giganotosaurus and use his big chomping teeth to kill all the insects in the cave. The coordinate of the location is given below:

9 LAT

7 LON

Jungle River Area

In Ark Lost Island, you can farm organic Polymer by killing hesperornis found alongside the river on the Northwest side of the map. You can find several hesperornis if you follow the river from the ocean to where it starts from the ice.

While looking for hesperornis in the Jungle River Area, keep an eye for Sarcos, Raptors, and Alpha Raptors. The highest concentration of the hesperornis is found near the three huge trees in the middle of the jungle. The coordinate of the location is given below:

1 LAT

6 LON

Waterfall location

In Ark Lost Island, you can farm regular Polymer by going to the waterfall river on the Northwest side of the map. This location has many beaver dams. Inside these beaver dams, you can find a lot of cementing paste.

You can then use the cementing paste and obsidian paste that will also be found in the same location to craft regular Polymer. The beaver dams will respawn very quickly. You can farm an unlimited supply of regular Polymer if the beaver does not attack you. The coordinate of the location is given below: