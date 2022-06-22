Ark Fjordur Rare Flowers Locations

The Rare Flower is a special type of flower in Ark Fjordur that has many unique uses. It can be used to craft fertilizers, tame different creatures and even grant a handy luring effect to the player which provokes the creatures around them.

If you’re trying to figure out where you can farm the Rare Flower in Ark Survival Evolved, we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll be showing you all of the Rare Flower spawn locations on the Ark Fjordur map.

Ark Fjordur Rare Flower Locations

There are three places on the Fjordur map that are the best places to farm Rare Flowers. At each of these three locations, you’ll find a unique rock formation that signifies the presence of Rare Flowers.

Besides these three locations, you can also head to the edge of any waterbody and search for reeds. Harvesting these reeds also has a random chance of giving Rare Flowers among other useful materials like Silk and Berries.

Rare Flower Farming Location #1

The first Rare Flower farming location is present at the following coordinates:

LAT: 13.4

LON: 63.7

These coordinates will lead you to an area near the northeast corner of the map. Once you’re at these coordinates, you’ll find a rock formation where one large boulder is surrounded by eight rock pillars.

There will be loads of Rare Flowers (the pink and blue flowers) on the ground near this rock formation. You can either use your sickle to pull them out of the ground or you can get on your mount and press right-click to farm several flowers at once.

Rare Flower Farming Location #2

The second Rare Flower farming location is present at the following coordinates:

LAT: 19.6

LON: 76.6

These coordinates will lead you to the edge of the Red Woods area where you’ll find the same rock formation, which will be accompanied by many Rare Flowers.

Rare Flower Farming Location #3

The final Rare Flower farming location is present on the island in the south-west corner of the map, at the following coordinates:

LAT: 65.2

LON: 07.9

You’ll find another rock formation next to the tree at these coordinates. Pull out your sickle or mount your Dino and farm as many Rare Flowers as you can!