Ark Fjordur Quetzal Location and Taming

Quetzalcoatlus or as it is commonly referred to, Quetzal, is one of the largest birds in Ark Survival Evolved. Thanks to its size, Quetzal has always been a highly sought-after tame and it holds true in the newly released Ark Fjordur expansion as well.

If you are interested in taming a Quetzal of your own in Ark Fjordur and building a mobile base on its back, this guide will provide you with its location on the new Fjordur map and explain how to tame the Quetzal.

Ark Fjordur Quetzal Location

Quetzal is found in three major locations on the map. You can find Quetzals at the following coordinates:

75.6°Latitude, 27.1°Longitude

41.9° Latitude, 76.2° Longitude

07.3° Latitude, 24.8° Longitude

Quetzal is one of the more difficult beasts to capture, as not only it rarely spawns, flies high, and doesn’t land. You need to have another flying beast under your command to even get close to Quetzal. Also, bring a lot of tranquilizers so you can get the beast to actually land to start the taming process.

If you decide to attack Quetzal from the ground, we don’t recommend it, but make sure you are packed with weapons as Quetzals tend to fly above areas with a lot of predators so you would need to fend them off.

Once you finally manage to get Quetzal to land, you can use a grappling hook to take it to a cage so you start taming the beast.

How to Tame Quetzal in Ark Fjordur

Quetzal is a difficult beast to get, but once you get it, the process of taming is not so difficult.

Following is the list of foods you can use to tame your Quetzal:

Exceptional Kibble

Raw Mutton

Raw Prime Meat

Cooked Lamb Chop

Cooked Prime Meat

Other than the food, you will also need 300 Narcotics per Hour for the taming process.

We highly recommend using Exceptional Kibble as it allows you to tame Quetzal the fastest and requires the least amount of resources. Depending on the level of the Quetzal you caught, you can tame the Quetzal ranging from 29 minutes to 1 hour and 35 minutes on Exceptional Kibble.

If you use Raw Meat, the time to tame Quetzal is the highest and ranges from 2 hours 16 minutes to 7 hours and 22 minutes. Once you train your Quetzal, you will be able to craft your saddle and ride it around, making it much easier and safer for you to get around and catch more Quetzals.